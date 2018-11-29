nubia Red Magic Mars gaming smartphone announced with Snapdragon 845, up to 10 GB RAM and dual cooling system

Back in April this year, Chinese smartphone brand nubia launched its very first gaming smartphone – the nubia Red Magic. It came with Snapdragon 835 SoC, up to 8 GB RAM, and air cooling. Well now, after more than five months from launching its first gaming smartphone, nubia has launched one more gaming smartphone – the nubia Red Magic Mars.

The nubia Red Magic Mars doesn’t look all that different from the Red Magic, but, it does come with some improvements over the Red Magic in the hardware department. While the Red Magic was powered by Snapdragon 835 SoC and came with 6 and 8 GB RAM. The Red Magic Mars comes with the latest Snapdragon 845 SoC which is paired with 6, 8 and 10 GB RAM. The 6 GB RAM variant has 64 GB of storage, 8 GB RAM variant has 128 GB of storage, and 10 GB RAM variant has 256 GB of storage.

The nubia Red Magic Mars sports a 6-inch 18:9 display having a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and a pixel density of 403 ppi. Well, it’s the same as the one we have on Red Magic. That said, the RGB LED lights that we have on the back of the Red Magic are present on the Red Magic Mars as well.

For photography, the Red Magic came with a 24 MP camera at the back and an 8 MP camera on the front. The Red Magic Mars retains the 8 MP front snapper, but it comes with a 16 MP camera at the back instead.

Having said that, as the nubia Red Magic Mars is a gaming smartphone, it comes with dual cooling system which consists of air cooling as well as liquid cooling. This dual cooling system, nubia says, offers 13.2-degree Celsius reduced CPU core temperature, 25 times more efficient CPU cooling, and 70% increase in CPU performance . The Red Magic, on the other hand, only came with air cooling.

The nubia Red Magic Mars also comes with a feature called 4D Shock that offers haptic feedback on different events while gaming. In addition to that, the smartphone also comes with DTS 7.1 channel audio and 3D surround sound for a much more immersive gaming experience. It actually helps determine the direction of sound when gaming. This is useful when you are playing games like PUBG Mobile.

That said, the Red Magic Mars also features two game touch buttons on the side of the phone that act as extra controllers for performing different actions quickly. These are similar to the AirTrigger touch sensors on ASUS ROG Phone launched today in India.

Lastly, the nubia Red Magic Mars ships with a 3800 mAh battery that draws power from a USB Type-C port. The smartphone comes in three colors – Black, Red and Camouflage. The Camouflage version is the one that comes with 10 GB RAM and 256 GB storage.

nubia Red Magic Mars Specifications

CPU: 2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor

2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor RAM: 6/8/10 GB LPDDR4X

6/8/10 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 630

Adreno 630 Operating System: Nubia RedMagic OS 1.6 based on Android 9.0 Pie

Nubia RedMagic OS 1.6 based on Android 9.0 Pie Display: 6-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 403 ppi pixel density

6-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 403 ppi pixel density Rear Camera: 16 MP with f/1.8 aperture, NeoVision 8.0, 240 FPS Slow-Motion Video Recording, AI Scene Detection and LED flash

16 MP with f/1.8 aperture, NeoVision 8.0, 240 FPS Slow-Motion Video Recording, AI Scene Detection and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture and Beauty Mode

8 MP with f/2.0 aperture and Beauty Mode Internal Storage: 64 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 8 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 10 GB RAM) UFS 2.1

64 GB (with 6 GB RAM), 128 GB (with 8 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 10 GB RAM) UFS 2.1 SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C, USB OTG

4G, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C, USB OTG Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Dedicated Game Button, Game Touch Button, DTS 7.1 Sound, 3D Surround Sound, Dual Cooling (Liquid + Air), Glowing RGB LED lights

Fingerprint Scanner, Dedicated Game Button, Game Touch Button, DTS 7.1 Sound, 3D Surround Sound, Dual Cooling (Liquid + Air), Glowing RGB LED lights Colors: Black, Red, Camouflage

Black, Red, Camouflage Battery: 3800 mAh with 16W Fast Charging

nubia Red Magic Mars Price and Availability

Price of 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ¥2699 (around $388/₹27,118)

¥2699 (around $388/₹27,118) Price of 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant: ¥3199 (around $460/₹32,141)

¥3199 (around $460/₹32,141) Price of 10 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant: ¥3999 (around $575/₹40,180)

¥3999 (around $575/₹40,180) Availability: Goes on sale in China from December 7. No word on availability in other markets.

