Coolpad launches three new Mega series smartphones in India: Here are the specifications and pricing details

Chinese smartphone brand Coolpad launched the Coolpad Mega 4A smartphone in India back in April this year. And now, the company has further expanded its portfolio of Mega series smartphones in India with the launch of three new smartphones – the Coolpad Mega 5, the Coolpad Mega 5C, and the Coolpad Mega 5M.

Coolpad Mega 5M

The Coolpad Mega 5M is the cheapest of the lot. It is an entry-level smartphone which is powered by an unknown quad-core processor that’s clocked at 1.2 GHz. It comes with 1 GB RAM and runs Android 8.1 Oreo. The Mega 5M has 16 GB of internal storage but you also have the option to expand the storage up to 32 GB via microSD card.

The Coolpad Mega 5M sports a 5-inch display that has a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. For photography, the Mega 5M comes with a 5 MP camera at the back and a 2 MP camera on the front. The smartphone ships with a 2000 mAh battery that keeps the lights on.

Coolpad Mega 5C

The Coolpad Mega 5C is slightly better than the Mega 5M. It is powered by a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor and has 1 GB RAM. It features a 5.45-inch display that has an aspect ratio of 18:9 and a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels.

The Mega 5C has the same 5 MP snapper as the Mega 5M at the back, but, the front snapper gets an upgrade to 5 MP. The smartphone runs Android 8.1 Oreo and has 16 GB of internal storage, with an option to further expand the storage via microSD if needed.

The Coolpad Mega 5C also features Face Unlock that lets you quick unlock the smartphone with your face. The smartphone also packs 2500 mAh battery which is larger than the one the Mega 5M comes with.

Coolpad Mega 5

The Coolpad Mega 5 is the most expensive smartphone of the lot. It features a 5.7-inch 18:9 display that has a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek’s MT6739 quad-core processor which is mated to 3 GB RAM.

The Mega 5 runs Android 8.1 Oreo and has 32 GB of internal storage. And, unlike the Mega 5M and Mega 5C, the Mega 5 comes with fingerprint scanner at the back for unlocking. Furthermore, the smartphone also rocks a dual camera setup at the back which consists of one 13 MP camera and one 0.3 MP camera. For selfies and video calls, there’s a 5 MP single snapper on the front like the Mega 5C.

The Coolpad Mega 5 also packs in a 3000 mAh battery which is the largest among the three Mega series smartphones Coolpad launched today.

Coolpad Mega 5, Mega 5C, Mega 5M Specifications

Specs Coolpad Mega 5M Coolpad Mega 5C Coolpad Mega 5 CPU 1.2 GHz quad-core processor 1.3 GHz quad-core processor MediaTek MT6739 quad-core processor RAM 1 GB 1 GB 3 GB Operating System Android 8.1 Oreo Android 8.1 Oreo Android 8.1 Oreo Display 5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) display 5.45-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 display 5.7-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 display Rear Camera 5 MP with LED flash 5 MP with LED flash 13 MP + 0.3 MP with LED flash Front Camera 2 MP 5 MP 5 MP Internal Storage 16 GB 16 GB 32 GB External Storage Expandable up to 32 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) Expandable up to 32 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) Expandable via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM Dual Dual Dual Connectivity 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other - Face Unlock Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock Battery 2000 mAh 2500 mAh 3000 mAh

Coolpad Mega 5, Mega 5C, Mega 5M Price in India and Availability