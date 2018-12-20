OnePlus 6T receiving OxygenOS 9.0.10 update with improvements to Nightscape and Face Unlock

OnePlus recently rolled out OxygenOS Open Beta updates for OnePlus 5 and 5T which brought in optimizations to the Face Unlock feature. Well now, the company is rolling out another software update, but this one’s for the OnePlus 6T.

OnePlus has started rolling out OxygenOS 9.0.10 update for the OnePlus 6T. The update is quite a hefty one as it weighs more than 1.5 GB in size, hence, it would be wise to download it over a Wi-Fi connection.

This update brings in improvements to the Face Unlock feature which was introduced last year with OnePlus 5T. In addition to that, OxygenOS 9.0.10 also brings performance improvements to Nightscape which helps users take better shots in low-light conditions.

Here’s the entire change-log of OxygenOS 9.0.10 update for OnePlus 6T:

System Updated Android security patch to 2018.12 Improved Wi-Fi stability for better connectivity Face Unlock improvements General bug fixes and improvements

Camera Improved Nightscape performance



The update is rolling out over-the-air, but as always, it’s an incremental roll-out so only a small percentage of users will get the update today, with broader roll-out commencing in a “few days”. It will be around a week or two before the update reaches all the units, but, if you cannot wait, you can check for the update manually by heading over to the Settings menu, or you can use the VPN trick to get the update quickly.

