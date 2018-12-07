Nope, OnePlus won’t be the first to launch Snapdragon 855-powered smartphone

Qualcomm announced its latest and greatest Snapdragon 855 SoC at its Snapdragon Summit in Hawaii, and, at the same event, OnePlus confirmed that it would be the first company to launch Snapdragon 855-powered smartphone. Well, we are sorry to break it to you, but that’s not going to happen.

During the event, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed that OnePlus would be the first company to launch a Snapdragon 855-powered smartphone. However, this was actually a mistake. The Chinese version of the presentation Lau used said that the phone in question would actually be “among the first” smartphones to be powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC. It won’t be the first to come with Snapdragon 855.

This goof-up happened due to a translation error as the person who translated the Chinese slide to English wasn’t a native English speaker, and hence, the English slide, which was presented to the audience at the event, said that the phone in question would be the “first to feature” Snapdragon 855, instead of being “among the first”.

“We appreciate the opportunity to clarify that we will be one of the first to have access to, and use, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, and apologise for the miscommunication,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

Apparently, when OnePlus said this smartphone would be the “first to feature” Snapdragon 855, it was actually saying that the company would be the first to get their hands on this flagship Qualcomm chip.

When asked about this mistake, Qualcomm said “it’s on not us to claim which partner is going to be first to do anything.”

Also Read: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 – Here’s everything you need to know

Having said that, we can see OnePlus fans disappointed after knowing that their favorite company won’t be the first to launch Snapdragon 855-powered smartphone. Well, if it’s not going to be OnePlus, then who’s it gonna be? Honestly, we don’t have an answer to that question. But, what we can say with certainty is that the Samsung Galaxy S10 that’s likely to launch next year in February will come with Snapdragon 855 SoC. It now remains to be seen if it’s the first.