Sony Xperia XZ4 Compact renders leaked online reveal huge bezels for a 2019 smartphone

Last week, renders of the Sony Xperia XZ4 leaked online showing us what the smartphone would look like. And now, we are treated to renders of Xperia XZ4 Compact which reveal its design.

The CAD renders of the Sony Xperia XZ4 Compact have been leaked by reliable leakster OnLeaks who’s also the one who leaked the renders of Xperia XZ4 last week. As evident from the name, the Xperia XZ4 Compact will be smaller than the Xperia XZ4, and we can also expect its hardware specifications to be slightly on a lower end than the XZ4.

While the Xperia XZ4 is said to sport a 6.5-inch 21:9 display, the Xperia XZ4 Compact is said to sport a 5-inch display. And, as you can see from the renders above, the Xperia XZ4 Compact has top and bottom bezels that are very large for a smartphone that’s expected to launch in 2019.

The top bezel is home to a earpiece which is flanked by selfie camera and flash. And, it’s needless to say that there will be the usual slew of sensors on the top bezel like the proximity sensor and the ambient light sensor. The bottom bezel, however, only has Sony moniker. That said, the smartphone rocks dual speakers on the front.

Round the back, you get a single camera placed in the top-left corner, with LED flash on its right. Well, unlike the Xperia XZ4 Compact, its elder sibling Xperia XZ4 rocks triple cameras on its back. That said, like the Xperia XZ4, the Xperia XZ4 Compact also flaunts a glass back with Xperia branding.

The right side of Xperia XZ4 Compact has the power button and volume rocker, and the left side seems to have SIM/microSD card slot. The top of the smartphone has 3.5 mm headphone jack, whereas the bottom of the phone houses a USB Type-C port. In case you are wondering, the Xperia XZ4 Compact comes with side-mounted fingerprint scanner that’s embedded on the power button.

We don’t have any details pertaining to the hardware specifications of Xperia XZ4 Compact, but, according to OnLeaks, the dimensions of this smartphone are 139.9 x 66.5 x 9.3 mm.

Expect to hear more about the Xperia XZ4 as well as the Xperia XZ4 Compact in the coming weeks.