Sony Xperia XZ4 renders leaked online reveal triple cameras at the back

Back in late August, Japanese tech giant Sony launched the Xperia XZ3 smartphone. The Xperia XZ3 is a flagship that’s powered by Snapdragon 845 SoC, and it’s also one of the first smartphones that run Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box. Well, it looks like Sony will soon launch Xperia XZ4 – successor to the Xperia XZ3 – as its renders have leaked online showing us what the smartphone looks like.

These CAD-based renders of the Xperia XZ4 have been leaked by reliable leakster OnLeaks. As you can see from these renders, the Xperia XZ4 has a pretty tall display. According to the leaked information, it measures 6.5-inches diagonally and has aspect ratio of 21:9. Well, that should translate to a very impressive screen-to-body ratio. Oh, and yes, the smartphone also doesn’t come with a display notch which is a good news for those who hate the notch.

Sony Xperia XZ4 renders Prev 1 of 6 Next

Round the back, you see a triple camera setup which makes the Xperia XZ4 the first Sony smartphone to rock triple cameras at the back. These triple cameras are stacked vertically and are placed in the center, and, above these cameras is the LED flash. That said, these renders also reveal that the Xperia XZ4 will come with a glass back, which honestly, isn’t all that surprising.

Having said that, you can see that the smartphone doesn’t have any fingerprint scanner at the back or on the front. Well that’s because it’s probably embedded on the power button which is placed on the right side of the smartphone. Also accompanying the power button is the volume rocker and camera shutter button. The left side of the smartphone doesn’t have anything, however, the top of the phone has a SIM card slot and secondary microphone, whereas the bottom of the phone is home to a USB Type-C port which is flanked by a speaker grille and primary microphone. And, in case it’s not clear already, the Xperia XZ4 doesn’t come with a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

We don’t have any hardware details available right now about the Sony Xperia XZ4, but, what we do know is that it has a thickness of 8.2 mm (9 mm, if we count the camera bump).

The Sony Xperia XZ4 is said to be announced next year in February at Mobile World Congress, hence, expect to hear more about it in the coming weeks.

Source