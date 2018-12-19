Huawei and Honor start rolling out Android Pie update for these smartphones globally

Smartphone brands like OnePlus, Xiaomi, Nokia, and Motorola have already rolled out Android Pie updates for their smartphones. And now, the latest brands to join the group are Huawei and its sub-brand Honor.

Huawei has announced that it’s rolling out Android Pie-based EMUI 9.0 update for its smartphones. However, it’s not just Huawei smartphones that are getting a pie of Android Pie. Honor sub-brand Honor’s smartphones too are getting this update.

Here’s a list of Huawei and Honor smartphones receiving Android Pie-based EMUI 9.0 update:

Huawei Mate 10

Huawei Mate 10 Pro

Huawei Mate 10 Lite

Huawei P20

Huawei P20 Pro

Huawei P20 Lite

Honor View10

Honor 10

Honor Play

Huawei already rolled out Android Pie update for some of its smartphones earlier this month in China, but, the company has now started the global roll-out of Android Pie update, meaning those who live outside of China will too get this Android Pie update on the aforementioned smartphones.

The update is being rolled out over-the-air, and, you should get an update notification on your smartphone in a week or two. But, if you don’t, you can check for the update manually.

Android Pie-based EMUI 9.0 was announced in September, and, the company announced EMUI 9.0 for the Indian market later in October with some country-specific features like local calendar and Paytm integration. EMUI 9.0 also comes with GPU Turbo 2.0 as well as Google’s Digital Wellbeing features.

If you have already received the Android Pie update on your Huawei/Honor smartphone, do share your first impressions of the update with us.