nubia Red Magic gaming smartphone with Snapdragon 835 SoC, RGB LED Lights, and Air Cooling launched in India

A couple of days ago, Chinese smartphone brand nubia teased the launch of its gaming smartphone in India. At that time, it was unclear which gaming smartphone would nubia launch in India – the Red Magic or the Red Magic Mars. But now, the company has cleared any and all confusions by launching the nubia Red Magic in India.

The Red Magic is the first gaming smartphone launched by nubia. It was first launched in China back in April this year.

The nubia Red Magic does look and feel like a gaming smartphone. It has glowing RGB LED lights on its back which look cool. Besides, these lights can also be customized to your liking which is a cherry on top.

The smartphone is made out of anodized aluminum, and, it has four grilles at the back. But hey, those aren’t speakers. Three of them are actually vents for heat dissipation, whereas the fourth one is just to maintain design aesthetics.

The nubia Red Magic sports a 6-inch display that has an aspect ratio of 18:9 and a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. However, this isn’t the Razer Phone, so don’t expect a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

Talking about the innards, the nubia Red Magic comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 SoC which powered a majority of the Android flagships launched last year. The smartphone also has 8 GB of RAM at its disposal so you can keep 30+ apps in the background with ease.

The Red Magic runs nubia Red Magic OS which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo. It has 128 GB of internal storage which we believe should be enough for a majority of the users as there’s no microSD card slot that would allow storage expansion.

Being a gaming smartphone, the nubia Red Magic also comes with features like air cooling as well as a game button that enables Gaming Mode for better gaming performance.

For photography, the nubia Red Magic has a 24 MP camera at the back and an 8 MP camera on the front. The smartphone ships with a 3800 mAh that draws power from a USB Type-C port.

nubia Red Magic Specifications

CPU: 2.45 GHz Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor

2.45 GHz Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor RAM: 8 GB

8 GB GPU: Adreno 540

Adreno 540 Operating System: Nubia Red Magic OS based on Android 8.1 Oreo

Nubia Red Magic OS based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 403 ppi pixel density

6-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 403 ppi pixel density Rear Camera: 24 MP with f/1.7 aperture, 6P Lens, NeoVision 7.0 with LED flash

24 MP with f/1.7 aperture, 6P Lens, NeoVision 7.0 with LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture and 3P 76.9-degrees wide-angle lens

8 MP with f/2.0 aperture and 3P 76.9-degrees wide-angle lens Internal Storage: 128 GB

128 GB SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C, USB OTG

4G, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C, USB OTG Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Dedicated Game Button, TAS2555 Chip, DTS Sound, Air Cooling, Glowing RGB LED lights

Fingerprint Scanner, Dedicated Game Button, TAS2555 Chip, DTS Sound, Air Cooling, Glowing RGB LED lights Battery: 3800 mAh

nubia Red Magic Price in India and Availability

Price: ₹29,999

₹29,999 Availability: Available exclusively on Amazon India from December 20

