Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro could get Android Pie update soon

Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi rolled out Android Pie update for Mi A1 and Mi A2 recently. And now, it looks like the next Xiaomi smartphones to get this latest version of Android could be the Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro.

The Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro have both been spotted on popular benchmarking site Geekbench with Android Pie. This indicates that Xiaomi has started working on Android Pie update for both these smartphones and we expect the update to be rolled out by the end of next month.

Both the Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro were launched in India back in February this year with MIUI 9 based on Android Nougat, however, both these smartphones currently run MIUI 10 which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

Having said that, both the Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro are listed on Geekbench with different processors. The Redmi Note 5 was launched with Snapdragon 625 but it’s listed on Geekbench with Snapdragon 636. Similarly, the Redmi Note 5 Pro was launched with Snapdragon 636 but it’s listed on Geekbench with Snapdragon 660. However, the Redmi Note 5 Pro that’s listed with Snapdragon 660 is running Android Oreo, with the one powered by Snapdragon 636 running Android Pie.

We aren’t entirely sure why both these smartphones are listed with a different processor on Geekbench, but, do note that Geekbench has a history of displaying inaccurate hardware information, so that might be the case here.

That being said, there’s no word on when exactly will Xiaomi roll-out Android Pie update for Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro, so until then, all you can do is wait.

We are listing specifications of both these smartphones down below for those who need a refresher.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Specifications

CPU: 2.0 GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor

2.0 GHz Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor RAM: 3/4 GB

GPU: Adreno 506

Adreno 506 Operating System: MIUI 10 based on Android Oreo

Display: 5.99-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) display with 2.5D Curved Gorilla Glass and 18:9 aspect ratio

5.99-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) display with 2.5D Curved Gorilla Glass and 18:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 12 MP with 1.25 μm sensor, f/2.2 aperture and LED flash

Front Camera: 5 MP with LED Selfie-light

5 MP with LED Selfie-light Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 GB RAM)

External Storage: Expandable via microSD card

Expandable via microSD card SIM: Dual Hybrid SIM

Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, micro USB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, IR Blaster

Colors: Black, Gold, Rose Gold, Lake Blue

Black, Gold, Rose Gold, Lake Blue Battery: 4000 mAh with 5V/2A Charging

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Specifications

CPU: 1.8 GHz Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor

1.8 GHz Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor RAM: 4/6 GB

GPU: Adreno 509

Adreno 509 Operating System: MIUI 10 based on Android Oreo

Display: 5.99-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) display with 2.5D Curved Gorilla Glass and 18:9 aspect ratio

5.99-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) display with 2.5D Curved Gorilla Glass and 18:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 12 MP (Sony IMX486 with f/2.2 aperture, 1.25 μm sensor) + 5 MP (f/2.0 aperture, 1.12 μm sensor) with EIS, Portrait Mode, Beautify 4.0 and LED flash

Front Camera: 20 MP Sony IMX376 with Portrait Mode, Beautify 4.0 and LED Selfie-light

20 MP Sony IMX376 with Portrait Mode, Beautify 4.0 and LED Selfie-light Internal Storage: 64 GB

External Storage: Expandable via microSD card

Expandable via microSD card SIM: Dual Hybrid SIM

Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, micro USB

4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, IR Blaster, Face Unlock

Colors: Black, Gold, Rose Gold, Lake Blue

Black, Gold, Rose Gold, Lake Blue Battery: 4000 mAh with 5V/2A Charging

