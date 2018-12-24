Xiaomi Mi A1 receiving Android Pie update in India, enables FM Radio and Dual VoLTE

Two weeks ago, Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi rolled out Android 9.0 Pie beta stable update for Mi A1 – its first Android One smartphone which was launched last year. Well, it looks like the company is done testing the update and is satisfied with it as it has finally started rolling out the stable build of Android Pie for Mi A1.

The Mi A1 has started receiving Android 9.0 Pie update in India. Xiaomi hasn’t officially announced the roll-out yet, but, users on Twitter and Reddit have confirmed that they have received the stable build of Android Pie on their Mi A1.

The Android Pie update for Mi A1 weighs over 1 GB in size and is rolled out over-the-air. The update is rolling out in India, but, users from Greece, Serbia, and New Zealand have got this update too, hence, expect an official announcement from Xiaomi soon.

As this is an Android Pie update, it brings in revamped UI to the Mi A1 in addition to features like navigation gestures, adaptive battery, and adaptive brightness. Furthermore, the update also enables FM Radio and Dual VoLTE on Mi A1.

The update should take at least a week or two to reach all the Mi A1 units, but, if you don’t get an update notification and get impatient, you can check for the update manually by heading over to the phone’s Settings menu.

Are you a Mi A1 user? Have you got the Android Pie update on your smartphone?