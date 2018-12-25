Moto G7 Power passes through Geekbench revealing its key specifications

Lenovo-owned Motorola is going to launch four models under the Moto G series next year – the Moto G7, the Moto G7 Plus, the Moto G7 Power, and, the Moto G7 Play. Press renders of this entire Moto G7 series leaked last week showing us what these smartphones look like. Well now, out of these four smartphones, the Moto G7 Power has been listed on popular benchmarking site with its key specifications.

The Moto G7 Power has been spotted on Geekbench, and, according to this Geekbench listing, the Moto G7 Power will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 SoC which will be paired with 4 GB RAM. The smartphone will also boot up to Android 9.0 Pie which is the latest version of Android.

The Snapdragon 625 is considered an old chip now, however, we have seen smartphone brands like Xiaomi use this chip in abundance. Well, the reason for that is that the Snapdragon 625 offers an impressive combination of performance and power efficiency. Moreover, Motorola might be opting for Snapdragon 625 to keep the cost down, because like we said, this is an old chip.

The Moto G7 Power is expected to ship with a massive 5000 mAh battery, and, when you have a combination of 5000 mAh battery and Snapdragon 625 SoC, you can expect the smartphone to impress you with its endurance.

Having said that, thanks to the leaked press render of Moto G7 Power, we know that it will come with a notched display, single rear camera, and, a fingerprint scanner on the back with Motorola’s signature bat-wing logo atop.

Motorola launched the Moto G6 series smartphones this year in April, hence, we are expecting Motorola to launch the Moto G7 series around the same time next year.

Via