OnePlus 5 and 5T get Android 9.0 Pie with OxygenOS 9.0 update

It’s here. It’s finally here. The update which OnePlus 5 and 5T users were desperately waiting for is finally here. OnePlus has made Christmas happier and sweeter for the users of OnePlus 5 and 5T by rolling out Android 9.0 Pie update for both these 2017 smartphones.

Two weeks ago, OnePlus rolled out OxygenOS Open Beta updates 22 and 20 for OnePlus 5 and 5T respectively that brought in Android 9.0 Pie for both these smartphones. And, in two weeks, the company has rolled out the stable build of Android Pie for OnePlus 5 and 5T. That’s fast.

OnePlus has started rolling out OxygenOS 9.0.0 update for OnePlus 5 and 5T which brings in Android 9.0 Pie to both these smartphones. For those who have been living under a rock, Android Pie is the latest version of Android.

The Android Pie update brings in new UI and features to OnePlus 5 and 5T in addition to some system improvements. The update also includes Gaming Mode 3.0 as well as a new DND mode. Besides, the update also brings in Google Lens integration to the Camera app. Apart from that, the update also bumps up the Android security patch level on both these smartphones to December 1, 2018.

The Android Pie update also includes new navigation gestures, however, they are only available for OnePlus 5T users.

Here’s the change-log of OxygenOS 9.0 update for OnePlus 5 and 5T:

System Updated system to Android 9 Pie Brand new UI for Android Pie Brand new navigation gestures (Available for OnePlus 5T only) Updated Android security patch to 2018.12 Other new features and system improvements

New Gaming mode 3.0 Added text notification mode Added notification for 3rd party calls

Do Not Disturb mode New Do Not Disturb (DND) mode with adjustable settings

Camera Integrated Google Lens mode



The Android Pie-based OxygenOS 9.0 update weighs 1742 MB (1.742 GB) for OnePlus 5 and 1748 MB (1.748 GB) for OnePlus 5T. The update is rolling out over-the-air, and, as always, this is an incremental roll-out, hence, only a small percentage of users will get the update today, with broader roll-out commencing in a “few days”. However, if you couldn’t wait more to get a pie of Android Pie on your OnePlus 5/5T, you can check for the update manually by heading over to the Settings > System updates menu.

Are you a OnePlus 5/5T user? Have you received the Android Pie update already on your smartphone?

