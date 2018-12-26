How to use gesture-based navigation on OnePlus 6T [Guide]

﻿After the OnePlus 6, the company launched the OnePlus 6T in India featuring the Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box. The new version of Android adds native gesture-based navigation while the OnePlus 6T also got its own gesture navigation support in its customized OxygenOS interface. Well, in this guide, we’ll show you how to use the navigation gestures on OnePlus 6T if you are on the same old on-screen button navigation.

Make Use Of Navigation Gestures on OnePlus 6T

To make things better for you, navigate through the UI by using different swipe gestures provided in this feature instead of using the on-screen navigation buttons. The same navigation gestures can be found on the OnePlus 6 as well.

Here’s How Gesture Navigation Works [OxygenOS]

Before you start, head to the Settings -> Buttons & gestures -> Navigation bar & gestures and choose the last option named Navigation gestures.

Once you’ve enabled it, below the screen edge, swipe up from the center to go to the Home screen. Again at the bottom, swipe from the left edge or right edge of the screen to go back. To go to the recent apps menu, swipe up from the bottom center from the edge of the screen and pause.

Gesture Navigation On Android Pie [Native Support]

Aside from the OnePus own navigation gestures, Google introduced the Android Pie with the native gesture navigation system. Hence, phones with Android Pie out-of-the-box are likely going to receive this feature built-in, it’s fast and easy to get your hands on it.

It’s quite different to the OnePlus’s navigation system, you will have a small on-screen Home button, tapping on it will take you to the homescreen. You will be provided a tiny back button on the left to go back.

For the rest, swiping the Home button to the right will open last used app, this is the quick switch feature that we used to access by double tapping on the recent button. Swiping and holding up the Home button to the right will open recent apps, drag the button sidewards to select the recent app. The App drawer can be accessed from the given arrow, you just need to pull it upwards.

How Android Pie Gesture Navigation works

Tap Once: Takes you to the Homescreen.

Takes you to the Homescreen. Short Swipe (Upwards): Opens up recent apps menu

Opens up recent apps menu Long Swipe (Upwards): Opens up the app drawer.

Opens up the app drawer. Short Swipe (Right Side): Switches to last used app

Switches to last used app Long Swipe (Sidewards): Allows you to move the recent apps and switch to it.

Enable the Android Pie gesture-based navigation under the Settings -> Buttons & gestures -> Navigation bar & gestures and select the second option Back, Home.

Not all are comfortable with the new navigation. For those who still rely on the on-screen button navigation, they can still give it a try. If you want to keep the on-screen navigation buttons, disable it by going again in the settings. The back button on the right side and the recent button on the left side can be interchanged if you want, swap them from the same menu we mentioned above.

Go to Settings -> Buttons & gestures -> Navigation bar & gestures -> Navigation bar customization and turn on the slider that says Swap buttons. You can also hide the nav bar given right below it. This will add a dot or small button to the navigation bar which will toggle the hide/unhide. To bring the navigation bar on the screen, swipe up from the bottom edge.

That was easy I guess, make use of the navigation gestures and you are all set to experience the new Android navigation. For more tips and tricks and guides on the OnePlus 6T, head to these 32 best features of the OnePlus 6T to make the most out of it.

