Nokia X5 gets Android 9.0 Pie beta update; Nokia 5.1 Plus may get it soon

Google released Android 9.0 Pie – the latest version of Android – back in August this year, and since then, more and more smartphone brands have rolled out Android Pie update for their smartphones. Last week, HMD Global rolled out Android Pie update for Nokia 8, and now, the company has rolled out Android Pie for Nokia X5.

The Nokia X5 was launched in China back in July this year with Android 8.1 Oreo. However, at the time of launch, HMD had promised to upgrade the Nokia X5 with Android Pie. Well, keeping its promise, HMD has finally rolled out Android Pie for Nokia X5. But, do note that this is a beta build, meaning it may not be devoid of any software bugs.

With the beta build of Android Pie now out, Nokia X5 users can expect the stable build to roll-out within a week or two if everything goes right. Besides, now that HMD has rolled out Android Pie for Nokia X5, we can expect the company to roll-out Android Pie for Nokia 5.1 Plus soon.

For those unaware, Nokia 5.1 Plus is a re-branded Nokia X5 for global markets. The Nokia 5.1 Plus was launched in August, and, unlike the X5, the 5.1 Plus is an Android One smartphone which means it runs stock Android and comes with the promise of two years of Android version updates and three years of security updates.

In case any of you need a refresher, the Nokia X5 is powered by MediaTek’s Helio P60 octa-core processor which is coupled with 3 or 4 GB RAM. The 3 GB RAM variant comes with 32 GB of internal storage whereas the 4 GB RAM variant comes with 64 GB of internal storage.

The smartphone features a 5.86-inch notched display that has an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. For photography, the Nokia X5 rocks dual cameras – 13 MP and 5 MP – at the back and an 8 MP single camera on the front. The smartphone also has a fingerprint scanner on its back and it ships with a 3060 mAh battery which draws power from a USB Type-C port.

