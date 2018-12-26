After more than nine months from the launch, the Redmi 5 is finally receiving Android Oreo update

Smartphone brands have started rolling out Android Pie update for their smartphones, but, there are still some brands which haven’t even rolled out last year’s Android Oreo update for their smartphones. Xiaomi is one such brand. The company does have a good record of rolling out software updates for its smartphones, but the same cannot be said when it comes to Android version updates. Xiaomi launched the Redmi 5 in India back in March this year with Android Nougat, and, after more than nine months from the launch, the company is now rolling out Android Oreo update for this smartphone.

The Xiaomi Redmi 5 was launched in India with MIUI 9 based on Android Nougat, and, the company rolled out MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM update for this smartphone last month, but, the update didn’t bring in Android Oreo to this smartphone. Well now, the company has finally rolled out Android Oreo update for the Redmi 5.

Xiaomi has started rolling out MIUI 10 update carrying version number 10.1.3.0ODAMIFI for the Redmi 5 which upgrades the phone from Android Nougat to Android 8.1 Oreo. The update also bumps up the Android security patch level on the Redmi 5 to November 1, 2018. However, do note that this isn’t the latest Android security patch.

This Android Oreo update brings in some improvements to the camera on Redmi 5, but, most importantly, it enables Dual 4G VoLTE on this smartphone, meaning you can now use 4G VoLTE on both your SIM cards.

The update weighs more than 1.3 GB in size and should reach all the Redmi 5 units within a week or two. But, if you cannot wait for the update notification to pop-up on your smartphone, then you can check for the update manually by heading over to your phone’s Settings menu.

With that being said, while this Oreo update does bring in Dual 4G VoLTE feature to the Redmi 5, users report that it doesn’t bring in Face Unlock and Portrait Mode.

Are you a Xiaomi Redmi 5 user? Have you received the Android Oreo update on your smartphone?

Source