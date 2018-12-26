Google no longer guaranteeing two years of Android version updates for Android One smartphones?

Mountain View-based Internet giant Google launched the Android One program back in 2014 with an aim of bringing pure, vanilla Android to the people. But, with Android One, Google also promised two years of Android version updates and three years of security updates. However, it looks like Google may no longer be guaranteeing two years of Android version updates for Android One devices.

Until now, Google’s official Android One website clearly stated that smartphones that are a part of the Android One program would receive “at least two years of OS upgrades to the latest version of Android”. This meant all the smartphones that are a part of the Android One program would get Android version updates for at least two years from the date of their initial release. But now, Google has removed this bit about two years of guaranteed Android version updates from its website.

Google’s website now only mentions monthly security updates for Android One devices for a period of three years from the date of initial release of the phone. Does this mean Google no longer guarantees two years of Android version updates for Android One devices? Well, we have reached out to Google for clarification and will update the article if and when we hear back from them.

Having said, it would be quite a shocking news if Google indeed stops guaranteeing two years of Android version updates for Android One devices, because these guaranteed Android version updates have been one of the selling points of Android One devices. Of course, we love Android One devices because they run stock Android which is devoid of any bloatware, and, also get updates faster than their non-Android One counterparts, but, we also love Android One devices because they come with a guarantee of two years of Android version updates.

Google not giving any kind of guarantee for version updates to Android One devices might just prove to be a huge bummer for those who prefer buying Android One devices only for guaranteed Android version updates.

Would you buy an Android One device if it didn’t come with guaranteed Android version updates? We definitely wouldn’t.