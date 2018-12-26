How to import and export contacts on Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro [Guide]

Got yourself a new phone? It’s always a problem for many to transfer data from old phone especially when you want to move contacts, SMS, and Gallery to the new one. Xiaomi’s newest release in the midrange category is the Redmi Note 6 Pro and if this is what you’ve purchased lately, here’s how you can import and export contacts to the Redmi Note 6 Pro. The Redmi Note 6 Pro is the first Xiaomi phone that comes with quad cameras, features a large 4,000 mAh battery and of course with a notch on top of the screen.

How To Import & Export Contacts On Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

The easiest way to import the contacts on the new phone is to sync from the Google account that used previous Android phone. Use the Google account attached to the old phone on your Redmi Note 6 Pro. It should take a few mins to get your contacts back from the Google account once you add it to the new phone.

MIUI 10 has plenty of things to explore and customize your Redmi Note 6 Pro, here’s how you can import/export contacts in other ways. On your phone, head to the Settings -> System apps -> Contacts -> Import/Export contacts.

Import Contacts on Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

For those who have an old Android phone (or iPhone), you need to extract or export the contacts.vcf file or the contacts backup file preferably from the old phone. Once you have the contacts file, transfer it to the Redmi Note 6 Pro. To know how to get the contact backup file, visit this guide. If you are coming from an iPhone to Android, here’s how to get the contacts backup file.

Once you get the .vcf file or vcard file on the phone,

Go to Settings -> System apps -> Contacts -> Import/Export contacts.

Tap on Import from storage and select the file you’ve transferred to the Redmi Note 6 Pro. It also works for MIUI based phones, have it any other Redmi or Mi phone with MIUI running on it.

Export Contacts From Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

Exporting contact means you can generate contacts backup file so that it can be transferred to another phone. To export the contacts saved on the phone, tap the Export to storage under the same settings.

Settings -> System apps -> Contacts -> Import/Export contacts.

Your contacts will be saved to the internal storage with a file name 00001.vcf. If there is a file with the same name, the backup will be saved with 00002.vcf.

Here’s our unboxing video of the Redmi Note 6 Pro. It’s also a midranger with one of the best cameras in its class, check out the camera samples we took on the Redmi Note 6 Pro dual cameras.