Honor V20 announced with Kirin 980 SoC, 48 MP rear camera, and in-display selfie camera

Last week, Chinese technology brand Huawei launched the Huawei Nova 4 which is the world’s first smartphone to feature 48 MP rear camera. But, apart from the 48 MP camera, another noteworthy feature of the Nova 4 is its display that has a hole in the top-left corner to accommodate the front camera. Well now, Huawei sub-brand Honor has launched Honor V20 which too comes with these features.

The Honor V20 looks similar to the Huawei Nova 4 from the front. Well, that’s because the V20 also features a display having a hole in the top-left corner. This hole has a diameter of 4.5 mm and inside it is the selfie camera. As a result, the Honor V20 doesn’t have any notch and the smartphone achieves an almost bezel-less look with a screen-to-body ratio of 91.82%. However, we personally would prefer a waterdrop-shaped notch over a display hole on any given day.

The display on the Honor V20 measures 6.4-inch diagonally and has a resolution of 2310 x 1080 pixels with a pixel density of 398 ppi. Moving on to the back, you see a dual camera setup in the top-left corner with a fingerprint scanner placed right below the LED flash. The back of the V20 is made up of glass and has a V-shaped pattern which looks cool.

Speaking about the innards, the Honor V20 comes powered by Kirin 980 SoC and is offered in three memory configurations – 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage. The 256 GB storage variant is the Moschino Edition.

In terms of optics, the dual camera setup on the back of the V20 includes one 48 MP camera which is the primary camera, and, one 3D TOF camera for depth sensing and motion capture. On the front, you have a 25 MP camera sitting inside the hole in the top-left corner of the display. The cameras on the V20 come with some AI-based features.

On the software front, the Honor V20 runs MagicUI 2.0.1 which is based on Android 9.0 Pie. The smartphone also comes with features like GPU Turbo 2.0 and Link Turbo; the latter of which “automatically analyzes users’ usage models and network conditions to switch seamlessly between Wi-Fi or 4G networks and boost downloading speed by adopting both networks”.

Lastly, the Honor V20 ships with a 4000 mAh battery which comes with support for 22.5W (4.5V/5A) fast charging.

Honor V20 Specifications

CPU: Kirin 980 octa-core processor

Kirin 980 octa-core processor RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X

6/8 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Mali-G76

Mali-G76 Operating System: MagicUI 2.0.1 based on Android 9.0 Pie

MagicUI 2.0.1 based on Android 9.0 Pie Display: 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (2310 x 1080 pixels) All-View Display with 398 ppi pixel density

6.4-inch Full-HD+ (2310 x 1080 pixels) All-View Display with 398 ppi pixel density Rear Camera: 48 MP (Sony IMX586, f/1.8 aperture) + 3D TOF camera with Portrait Mode, HDR, 960 FPS Slow-Motion video recording, AI Vision, and LED flash

48 MP (Sony IMX586, f/1.8 aperture) + 3D TOF camera with Portrait Mode, HDR, 960 FPS Slow-Motion video recording, AI Vision, and LED flash Front Camera: 25 MP with f/2.0 aperture

25 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 128 GB (with 6 and 8 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM)

128 GB (with 6 and 8 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM) SIM: Dual

Dual Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, AI GPS (dual frequency), Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB OTG, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, AI GPS (dual frequency), Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB OTG, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, aptX, aptX HD, LDAC, AR Stickers, 3D Qmoji, GPU Turbo 2.0, Link Turbo

Fingerprint Scanner, aptX, aptX HD, LDAC, AR Stickers, 3D Qmoji, GPU Turbo 2.0, Link Turbo Colors: Blue, Red, Black, Moschino Edition

Blue, Red, Black, Moschino Edition Battery: 4000 mAh with 22.5W (4.5V/5A) fast charging

Honor V20 Price and Availability

Price of 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant: ¥2999 (around $435/₹30,466)

¥2999 (around $435/₹30,466) Price of 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant: ¥3499 (around $507/₹35,546)

¥3499 (around $507/₹35,546) Price of 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant (Moschino Edition): ¥3999 (around $579/₹40,630)

¥3999 (around $579/₹40,630) Availability: Goes on sale in China from December 28. Launching for global markets as Honor View20 on January 22 next year at an event in Paris, France.

Source