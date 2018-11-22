Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro launched in India with Quad Cameras and 4000 mAh battery
It is the first Xiaomi smartphone to come with quad cameras
More than two months ago, Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi launched a total of three new smartphones in India – the Redmi 6, the Redmi 6A, and the Redmi 6 Pro. And now today, at an event in New Delhi, Xiaomi has launched one more smartphone in the country – the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro was first launched in Thailand back in late September this year, and, it’s a successor to the Redmi Note 5 Pro that was launched in India back in February this year. The Redmi Note 6 Pro looks very similar to the Redmi Note 5 Pro, however, the Redmi Note 6 Pro comes with a notch which isn’t present on its predecessor.
That said, the hardware under the hood on Redmi Note 6 Pro is also similar to that of the Redmi Note 5 Pro. Like the Redmi Note 5 Pro, the Redmi Note 6 Pro is also powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 SoC. The smartphone comes with up to 6 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64 GB of storage on-board. However, you can further expand the storage via microSD card if you want.
On the software front, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro boots up to MIUI 10 which is based on Android Oreo. That said, for photography, the Redmi Note 6 Pro comes with quad cameras – two each on the front and back. For those unaware, the Redmi Note 6 Pro is also the first Xiaomi smartphone come with quad cameras.
The dual camera setup at the back consists of one 12 MP and one 5 MP camera, whereas, the dual camera setup on the front includes one 20 MP and one 2 MP camera. The smartphone also comes with some AI-based camera features like AI Portrait Mode and AI Scene Detection.
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro also has a fingerprint scanner at the back for additional security, and, it packs in a huge 4000 mAh battery that keeps the entire package up and running. The smartphone also flaunts a 6.26-inch display that has aspect ratio of 19:9 and a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Specifications
- CPU: Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor
- RAM: 4/6 GB LPDDR4X
- GPU: Adreno 509
- Operating System: MIUI 10 based on Android 8.1 Oreo
- Display: 6.26-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) 19:9 display with 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass, 403 ppi pixel density, 1500:1 contrast ratio and 500 nits brightness
- Rear Camera: 12 MP (f/1.9 aperture, 1.4 μm pixel size) Dual Pixel Autofocus + 5 MP (depth sensor) with Electronic Image Stabilization, AI Portrait 2.0 (Adjustable Bokeh, Light Trails, Studio Lighting), AI Dynamic Bokeh, AI Scene Detection and LED flash
- Front Camera: 20 MP (f/2.0 aperture, 1.8 μm pixel size) + 2 MP (depth sensor)
- Internal Storage: 64 GB
- External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card
- SIM: Dual Hybrid Slot
- Connectivity: Dual VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Full Screen Gestures, Wi-Fi Passthrough
- Colors: Black, Blue, Rose Gold, Red
- Battery: 4000 mAh with Quick Charge 3.0 (bundled adapter supports 10W charging only)
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Price in India and Availability
- Price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ₹13,999 (special price of ₹12,999 for tomorrow’s sale)
- Price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ₹15,999 (special price of ₹14,999 for tomorrow’s sale)
- Availability: Available through Flipkart tomorrow starting at 12 pm. Will also be available for purchase through Mi.com and Mi Home stores across the country.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Offers
- Will ship with Ultra Slim case
- Cashback of ₹2400 from Reliance Jio and up to 6 Terabytes of data
- Cashback of ₹500 from HDFC Bank for tomorrow’s sale on Flipkart