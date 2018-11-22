Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro launched in India with Quad Cameras and 4000 mAh battery

More than two months ago, Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi launched a total of three new smartphones in India – the Redmi 6, the Redmi 6A, and the Redmi 6 Pro. And now today, at an event in New Delhi, Xiaomi has launched one more smartphone in the country – the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro was first launched in Thailand back in late September this year, and, it’s a successor to the Redmi Note 5 Pro that was launched in India back in February this year. The Redmi Note 6 Pro looks very similar to the Redmi Note 5 Pro, however, the Redmi Note 6 Pro comes with a notch which isn’t present on its predecessor.

That said, the hardware under the hood on Redmi Note 6 Pro is also similar to that of the Redmi Note 5 Pro. Like the Redmi Note 5 Pro, the Redmi Note 6 Pro is also powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 SoC. The smartphone comes with up to 6 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64 GB of storage on-board. However, you can further expand the storage via microSD card if you want.

On the software front, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro boots up to MIUI 10 which is based on Android Oreo. That said, for photography, the Redmi Note 6 Pro comes with quad cameras – two each on the front and back. For those unaware, the Redmi Note 6 Pro is also the first Xiaomi smartphone come with quad cameras.

The dual camera setup at the back consists of one 12 MP and one 5 MP camera, whereas, the dual camera setup on the front includes one 20 MP and one 2 MP camera. The smartphone also comes with some AI-based camera features like AI Portrait Mode and AI Scene Detection.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro also has a fingerprint scanner at the back for additional security, and, it packs in a huge 4000 mAh battery that keeps the entire package up and running. The smartphone also flaunts a 6.26-inch display that has aspect ratio of 19:9 and a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor RAM: 4/6 GB LPDDR4X

4/6 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 509

Adreno 509 Operating System: MIUI 10 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

MIUI 10 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.26-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) 19:9 display with 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass, 403 ppi pixel density, 1500:1 contrast ratio and 500 nits brightness

6.26-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) 19:9 display with 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass, 403 ppi pixel density, 1500:1 contrast ratio and 500 nits brightness Rear Camera: 12 MP (f/1.9 aperture, 1.4 μm pixel size) Dual Pixel Autofocus + 5 MP (depth sensor) with Electronic Image Stabilization, AI Portrait 2.0 (Adjustable Bokeh, Light Trails, Studio Lighting), AI Dynamic Bokeh, AI Scene Detection and LED flash

12 MP (f/1.9 aperture, 1.4 μm pixel size) Dual Pixel Autofocus + 5 MP (depth sensor) with Electronic Image Stabilization, AI Portrait 2.0 (Adjustable Bokeh, Light Trails, Studio Lighting), AI Dynamic Bokeh, AI Scene Detection and LED flash Front Camera: 20 MP (f/2.0 aperture, 1.8 μm pixel size) + 2 MP (depth sensor)

20 MP (f/2.0 aperture, 1.8 μm pixel size) + 2 MP (depth sensor) Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual Hybrid Slot

Dual Hybrid Slot Connectivity: Dual VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

Dual VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Full Screen Gestures, Wi-Fi Passthrough

Fingerprint Scanner, Full Screen Gestures, Wi-Fi Passthrough Colors: Black, Blue, Rose Gold, Red

Black, Blue, Rose Gold, Red Battery: 4000 mAh with Quick Charge 3.0 (bundled adapter supports 10W charging only)

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Price in India and Availability

Price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ₹13,999 (special price of ₹12,999 for tomorrow’s sale)

₹13,999 (special price of ₹12,999 for tomorrow’s sale) Price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant: ₹15,999 (special price of ₹14,999 for tomorrow’s sale)

₹15,999 (special price of ₹14,999 for tomorrow’s sale) Availability: Available through Flipkart tomorrow starting at 12 pm. Will also be available for purchase through Mi.com and Mi Home stores across the country.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Offers