Latest Open Beta updates for OnePlus 5 and 5T fix audio tuner issue

Last week, OnePlus rolled out OxygenOS Open Beta updates 23 and 21 for OnePlus 5 and 5T respectively which brought in optimizations to Face Unlock, December security patch, as well as fixes for some issues. Well, the company is now rolling out another Open Beta update for both these smartphones.

OnePlus is rolling out OxygenOS Open Beta update 24 for OnePlus 5 and Open Beta update 22 for OnePlus 5T. However, these updates don’t bring in any new features to either of these smartphones, instead, these updates fix an issue with audio tuner crashing randomly for some users. Moreover, the updates also include “general bugs fixes” and system stability improvements.

Here’s the changelog of OxygenOS Open Beta 24 and 22 for OnePlus 5 and 5T:

Fixed random audio tuner crashes

General bug fixes and system stability improvements

These updates are rolling out over-the-air, and, as always, only those users will receive these updates who already have a beta build flashed on their OnePlus 5/5T. Those who are on the official build won’t receive these updates. However, if you want to give these updates a try, you flash the beta build manually on your OnePlus 5/5T. You can head over to the Source link below for instructions.

That said, do note that beta builds aren’t as stable as the official builds and often contain more bugs than the official builds, hence, if you use your OnePlus 5/5T as your primary phone, you may want to stay away from these beta builds.

Source