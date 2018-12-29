When you start the PUBG on your smartphone for the first time, you are asked to create a character and name it, though not everyone has a cool name running in mind and you put whatever to start the game. This guide will help you to change the name of your character in PUBG Mobile, here’s how.

What if you’ve used a name you thought was cool in the very beginning, but now you want to change it for any reason, there’s no easy way. No, you won’t find an option to change your name in the profile section from the settings. Like other games, you cannot change your player name just like that, you will require a name card that will let you change the name of your player in PUBG Mobile. But. where to find the name card and how to get it?

How to change the name in PUBG Mobile

If you are expecting that you will find an option to change your name in the profile section, then you are wrong.

You need to head to Inventory first.

first. Go to the crates/box section at the bottom, probably the fifth option on the sidebar.

section at the bottom, probably the fifth option on the sidebar. Find the green color ID card tap on it. Tap Use.

Use this card to change your name once per day. If you can’t find it, tap on missions and then Progress Missions and collect your level rewards to get the name card in one of them.

When you use the name card, you can change the name only once per day. Type your new username and tap OK. Now you know how to change the name in PUBG Mobile.

