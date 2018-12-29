Realme 1 receiving ColorOS 5.2 stable update, here’s what it brings in

Realme launched its very first smartphone – the Realme 1 – back in May this year. The smartphone was launched with Android 8.1 Oreo with ColorOS 5.0 layered on top. Well, after more than six months from the launch, the Realme 1 is receiving ColorOS 5.2 update.

The ColorOS 5.2 update carries build number CPH1861EX_11.A.27 and is rolling out over-the-air, however, it is currently only rolled out to a limited number of users, with the broader roll-out commencing in a few days if no bugs are reported. However, those who couldn’t wait to get this update can install it manually by downloading the OTA file from here. Instructions for manual installation of the update can be found here.

Here’s the change-log of ColorOS 5.2 update for Realme 1:

Camera Improved beauty mode and vivid mode can now be used simultaneously Added author watermark for the camera

Security Android Security Patch Level: December 5, 2018



For those wondering, the ColorOS 5.2 update is still based on Android Oreo, but, the company has promised to roll-out Android Pie for all its smartphones including Realme 1. The Android Pie update for Realme smartphones will be rolled out either in Q1 or Q2 of 2019.

Are you a Realme 1 user? Have you received ColorOS 5.2 update already?

Source