Honor 8A press renders leak online ahead of January 8 launch

Huawei sub-brand Honor is all set to launch the Honor 8A next week on January 8. And, thanks to the phone’s appearance on Chinese certification authority TENAA’s website, there’s little we don’t know about this phone. The TENAA listing of Honor 8A revealed its design as well as specifications. But, just a couple of days ahead of its launch, the press renders of Honor 8A have leaked online which give us a clearer look at it.

The press renders (attached above and below) of the Honor 8A that have leaked online reveal that the smartphone will sport a display with a waterdrop-shaped notch. However, despite of coming with a notch, the Honor 8A does have a large chin with Honor branding on it.

The notch is home to the front camera, and above it is the earpiece. Round the back, you see a single camera in the top-left corner with text below which reveals that this is a 13 MP sensor with f/1.8 aperture. Below that text is the LED flash.

The renders also reveal that the Honor 8A has a back with a two-tone finish. This could either be a glass or plastic back instead of metal. Well, the design of the Honor 8A revealed through these press renders is in line with its images leaked through TENAA’s website.

The Honor 8A is said to be powered by MediaTek’s Helio P35 SoC, and, according to the TENAA listing, it will be paired with 3 or 4 GB RAM. The 3 GB RAM variant will probably come with 32 GB of internal storage whereas the 4 GB RAM variant will come with 64 GB of internal storage.

You can check out rest of the Honor 8A specs revealed through TENAA listing down below.

Honor 8A Specifications [Expected]

CPU: MediaTek Helio P35

MediaTek Helio P35 RAM: 3/4 GB

3/4 GB Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie

Android 9.0 Pie Display: 6.09-inch HD+ (1560 x 720 pixels) IPS LCD display

6.09-inch HD+ (1560 x 720 pixels) IPS LCD display Rear Camera: 13 MP with f/1.8 aperture and LED flash

13 MP with f/1.8 aperture and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Internal Storage: 32/64 GB

32/64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual

Dual Other: Face Unlock, Stereo Speakers

Face Unlock, Stereo Speakers Colors: Black, Blue, Gold, Red

Black, Blue, Gold, Red Battery: 2920 mAh

The Honor 8A is said to be priced starting at ¥799 (around $116/₹8086) in China. We will know everything there is to know about the Honor 8A three days later, on January 8.

Source