WhatsApp for iOS gets private reply, 3D touch for status, and more with latest beta update

Facebook-owned WhatsApp rolled out quite a lot of new features last year, and, it looks the company is going to continue doing the same this year as well in a bid to improve the user experience. With the latest beta update 2.19.10.21 for iOS, WhatsApp has started testing new features like private reply and 3D touch that may soon be rolled out for users across the globe. Let’s take a look at each one of these new features that WhatsApp is testing for its iOS users.

Reply privately to group messages

WhatsApp has started testing a feature for its iOS users which lets them send a private reply to group messages. This feature has already made its way to WhatsApp’s Android app though. To send a private reply to a group message, you just have to tap and hold the message and select the ‘Reply Privately’ option. Doing this will directly open the private chat of the person whose message you are replying to.

According to WABetaInfo, this feature was already available for iOS users, but it only allowed users to reply to a message from a group they were no longer a part of.

3D Touch for Status

This beta update for iOS also lets iPhone users see a WhatsApp Status quickly with the 3D Touch feature. However, do note that you will only be able to see a preview of the Status. But, what’s worth noting is that you will be able to see the Status secretly, that is without sending the read receipt (those blue ticks).

That said, when you are viewing a Status using the 3D Touch feature, you will also see a ‘Mute’ button that will let you quickly mute all WhatsApp Statuses from that contact.

Add stickers on Media

This beta update also lets iOS users add stickers on media like photos, videos, and GIFs they are sending to their WhatsApp contacts. They can add any type of stickers like content stickers (time and location), stickers marked as favorites, as well as stickers from third-party apps.

In addition to all this, WhatsApp has also made group sticker management easier with beta update 2.19.10.21 for iOS.

WABetaInfo reports that all these features will be enabled for beta users with next beta update, but, some users may also have them enabled remotely through a server-side switch.

