Honor 8A launching on January 8 with waterdrop notch display and 64 GB of storage

Last week, Huawei sub-brand Honor launched the Honor V20 flagship smartphone with Kirin 980 SoC, 48 MP rear camera, and an in-display selfie camera. Well now, the company has announced that it will be launching the Honor 8A next week which will be its first smartphone for 2019.

Honor has announced that it will be launching the Honor 8A on January 8 in China. Honor made this announcement through a post on Chinese social network Weibo. The company also shared a poster (attached below) on Weibo revealing some of the specifications of Honor 8A.

Through this poster, Honor has revealed that the smartphone will come with a 6.09-inch waterdrop notch display, an octa-core processor, 64 GB of internal storage, and, stereo speakers.

The Honor 8A had appeared on TENAA last month with its images and specifications. The image of Honor 8A that leaked through TENAA revealed that the smartphone will have a back with a dual-tone finish. Furthermore, the smartphone also won’t come with a fingerprint scanner so you will have to make do with face unlock if you are not a fan of unlocking smartphones with PIN/Pattern/Password.

The TENAA listing also revealed that the smartphone would be powered by a 2.3 GHz octa-core processor which would be paired with 3 or 4 GB RAM. Furthermore, the smartphone would run Android Pie which is the latest version of Android, and, would have a notched display having a resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels.

For photography, the Honor 8A would have a 13 MP camera at the back and an 8 MP camera on the front. And, keeping the entire package up and running would be a 2920 mAh battery under the hood.

Honor 8A Specifications [Expected]

CPU: 2.3 GHz octa-core processor

2.3 GHz octa-core processor RAM: 3/4 GB

3/4 GB Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie

Android 9.0 Pie Display: 6.09-inch HD+ (1560 x 720 pixels) IPS LCD display

6.09-inch HD+ (1560 x 720 pixels) IPS LCD display Rear Camera: 13 MP with LED flash

13 MP with LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Internal Storage: 32/64 GB

32/64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card

Expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card SIM: Dual

Dual Other: Face Unlock

Face Unlock Colors: Black, Blue, Gold, Red

Black, Blue, Gold, Red Battery: 2920 mAh

We will know pricing and availability details of the Honor 8A once it goes official next week.

Source