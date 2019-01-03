Motorola P40 specs surface online, Snapdragon 675 SoC and 6.2-inch punch-hole display in tow

Exactly a week ago, we were treated to CAD renders of Motorola P40 which showed us what this yet-to-be-announced Motorola smartphone would look like. However, in terms of hardware specifications, the renders only revealed that the P40 would come with a 48 MP camera at the back. But now, thanks to an industry tipster, we now know more about the Motorola P40.

According to industry tipster Andri Yatim, the Motorola P40 will be powered by Snapdragon 675 SoC which will be mated to 6 GB RAM. The smartphone will be offered in two storage options – 64 GB and 128 GB. However, we might see it coming with a microSD card slot as well for storage expansion.

On the software front, the P40 will run stock version of Android Pie out-of-the-box, but, the units that will be sold in China will come covered with Lenovo’s custom skin atop.

In terms of optics, we already know that the P40 will feature a dual camera setup at the back which will include one 48 MP camera. Well, Yatim says that the other snapper in this setup will be a 5 MP sensor. On the front, the P40 will have a 12 MP camera with f/1.8 aperture. This camera will reside inside the display hole.

Speaking of display, the Motorola P40 will join the ranks of Samsung Galaxy A8s, Honor V20, and Huawei Nova 4 with its punch-hole display that measures 6.2-inch diagonally. However, this will be an HD+ display which is a bummer.

Lastly, the Motorola P40 will support NFC and pack a 4132 mAh battery which will draw power from a USB Type-C port.

Motorola P40 Specifications [Rumored]

CPU: Snapdragon 675

Snapdragon 675 RAM: 6 GB

6 GB Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie

Android 9.0 Pie Display: 6.2-inch HD+ IPS display

6.2-inch HD+ IPS display Rear Camera: 48 MP (f/1.75) + 5 MP with AI-based features and LED flash

48 MP (f/1.75) + 5 MP with AI-based features and LED flash Front Camera: 12 MP (f/1.8) with AI-based features

12 MP (f/1.8) with AI-based features Internal Storage: 64/128 GB

64/128 GB Connectivity: 4G, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

4G, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Battery: 4132 mAh

Yatim has a good record of leaking accurate details of Motorola smartphones, however, we’d still stay you take this information with a pinch of salt as it doesn’t come directly from the horse’s mouth.

