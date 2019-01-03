Motorola

Motorola P40 specs surface online, Snapdragon 675 SoC and 6.2-inch punch-hole display in tow

By Sagar Bakre
Exactly a week ago, we were treated to CAD renders of Motorola P40 which showed us what this yet-to-be-announced Motorola smartphone would look like. However, in terms of hardware specifications, the renders only revealed that the P40 would come with a 48 MP camera at the back. But now, thanks to an industry tipster, we now know more about the Motorola P40.

alleged-motorola-moto-p40-leaked-cad-renders-1

According to industry tipster Andri Yatim, the Motorola P40 will be powered by Snapdragon 675 SoC which will be mated to 6 GB RAM. The smartphone will be offered in two storage options – 64 GB and 128 GB. However, we might see it coming with a microSD card slot as well for storage expansion.

On the software front, the P40 will run stock version of Android Pie out-of-the-box, but, the units that will be sold in China will come covered with Lenovo’s custom skin atop.

alleged-motorola-moto-p40-leaked-cad-renders-2

In terms of optics, we already know that the P40 will feature a dual camera setup at the back which will include one 48 MP camera. Well, Yatim says that the other snapper in this setup will be a 5 MP sensor. On the front, the P40 will have a 12 MP camera with f/1.8 aperture. This camera will reside inside the display hole.

Speaking of display, the Motorola P40 will join the ranks of Samsung Galaxy A8s, Honor V20, and Huawei Nova 4 with its punch-hole display that measures 6.2-inch diagonally. However, this will be an HD+ display which is a bummer.

Lastly, the Motorola P40 will support NFC and pack a 4132 mAh battery which will draw power from a USB Type-C port.

Motorola P40 Specifications [Rumored]

  • CPU: Snapdragon 675
  • RAM: 6 GB
  • Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie
  • Display: 6.2-inch HD+ IPS display
  • Rear Camera: 48 MP (f/1.75) + 5 MP with AI-based features and LED flash
  • Front Camera: 12 MP (f/1.8) with AI-based features
  • Internal Storage: 64/128 GB
  • Connectivity: 4G, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C
  • Other: Fingerprint Scanner
  • Battery: 4132 mAh

Yatim has a good record of leaking accurate details of Motorola smartphones, however, we’d still stay you take this information with a pinch of salt as it doesn’t come directly from the horse’s mouth.

Source