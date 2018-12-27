Back in August this year, Motorola launched the P30 smartphone which looked like an iPhone X running Android. Well, it now looks like the company will soon launch a successor to the P30 – called P40 – as its renders have surfaced online.

CAD renders of the P40 (attached above and below) have been leaked by popular leakster OnLeaks. These renders show us the P40 from multiple angles. As you can see, the back of the P40 looks similar to the back of the P30, however, the front looks different.

The P30 came with a display notch which made it look like an iPhone X. But, with the P40, Motorola has adopted the latest design trend — the punch-hole display. The P40 comes with a display that has a hole in the top-left corner. For those wondering, this hole will accommodate the front camera. Well, the P40 won’t be the first smartphone to feature a punch-hole display though. Samsung, Huawei, and Honor have already launched phones that feature this kind of display.

Having said that, like the P30, the P40 also carries Motorola branding on its chin. And, it also seems to have a glass back which is home to a dual camera setup and a fingerprint scanner. Just like some other recently launched Motorola smartphones, the fingerprint scanner on the P40 also has Motorola’s signature bat-wing logo atop.

These renders also reveal that out of the two cameras at the back, one will be a 48 MP sensor. Although it’s currently unclear whether Motorola has opted for a sensor from Sony or Samsung. The back of the P40 also carries Android One branding which means this will be an Android One smartphone. Well, this further means that the P40 will be available in global markets, unlike the P30 which was restricted to China.

Other things we can see on the P40 is a USB Type-C port at the bottom, a 3.5 mm headphone jack on the top, power button and volume rocker on the right side, and a SIM card slot on the left.

We don’t have any details pertaining to the hardware specifications of the P40, except that it boasts a 6.2-inch display which will probably have Full-HD+ resolution.

We expect to hear more about the P40 in the coming weeks, if not days.

