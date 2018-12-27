HMD Global recently rolled out Android Pie update for Nokia X5 in China. And now, the company has started rolling out Android Pie update for the global variant of Nokia X5 – the Nokia 5.1 Plus.

The Nokia X5 was launched under the moniker of Nokia 5.1 Plus for global markets back in August this year. However, unlike the Nokia X5, the Nokia 5.1 Plus is an Android One smartphone because of which it runs stock Android.

Hope you left some space for dessert! We are now starting @Android 9 rollout for #Nokia5Plus 🍰 #nokiamobile pic.twitter.com/h0PJu9UB7s — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) December 27, 2018

The Nokia 5.1 Plus was launched with Android 8.1 Oreo, and, within five months of launch, the smartphone is finally receiving Android Pie update. As always, this news comes through Juho Sarvikas who is the Chief Product Officer at HMD Global. Sarvikas announced the roll-out of Android Pie for Nokia 5.1 Plus by tweeting “Hope you left some space for dessert! We are now starting @Android 9 rollout for #Nokia5Plus”.

As this is an Android version update, the software update that brings Android Pie to Nokia 5.1 Plus weighs more than 1.2 GB in size. The update carries version number V2.09B, and, in addition to bringing in Android Pie features, it also brings in December security patch to Nokia 5.1 Plus.

The update has started rolling out over-the-air and should reach all the units within a week or two. And, if you cannot wait for the update notification to pop-up on your smartphone, you can check for it manually by heading over to the Settings menu.

Are you a Nokia 5.1 Plus user? Have you received the Android Pie update already on your smartphone?