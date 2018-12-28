OxygenOS Open Beta 10 update brings in caller ID feature to OnePlus 6 in India

Two days ago, Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus rolled out Android Pie-based OxygenOS 9.0 update for OnePlus 5 and 5T. And now, the company has rolled out a software update for its 2018 flagship – the OnePlus 6.

OnePlus has rolled out OxygenOS Open Beta 10 update for the OnePlus 6. The update comes with the usual slew of bugs fixes and improvements. But, it also adds the caller identification feature to the Phone app. However, this feature is only available to Indian users.

Furthermore, the Phone app also gets an improved UI for call history with this update. And, the update also adds a new feature to the Gallery app which lets users create, copy, and move photos.

Here’s the entire change-log of OxygenOS Open Beta 10 update for OnePlus 6:

System Improvements for screen brightness control Confirm pin without tapping √ for app locker Improved color adaptation for navigation bar when using third party apps General bug fixes and system stability improvements

Phone Added the caller identification feature (For India only) Improved UI for Call History



Gallery Added create a collection, copy and move photos features New illustrations and design on blank pages General Bug fixes and overall experience improvements

Launcher Added recommended tools in Toolbox Improved UI for category tags in app drawer



The update is rolled out over-the-air, and, as always, only those units will get this update that are already flashed with a previous beta build. Those running the official build won’t get this update. However, those who are interested in giving the beta build a try can click here for instructions. But, before you proceed, let us tell you that beta builds contain bugs and aren’t as stable as the official builds are.

