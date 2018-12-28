Google Pixel 3 Lite and 3 XL Lite reportedly launching in Q2 2019, here’s what we know about them

We have been hearing of Google working on a mid-range Pixel smartphone right since April this year. And then last month, live images of this mid-range Pixel – called Pixel 3 Lite – leaked online adding fuel to the rumors that Google is indeed working on a “Lite” variant of the flagship Pixel. Then earlier this month, we learned that Google will launch not one, but two Lite variants of its Pixel smartphones which will be called Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 3 XL Lite. There’s no word from Google about these Lite variants, but, if the latest report is to be believed, then we will see Google launching these mid-range Pixels in the US in Q2 of 2019.

According to a report by Android Police, Google plans to launch the Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 3 XL Lite in the US in early spring next year. The company will launch these mid-range Pixels through Verizon. Android Police received this information from a source who’s familiar with Google’s plans.

Unlike the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL launched in October, the Pixel 3 Lite and 3 XL Lite won’t be flagships. They are mid-range smartphones which are rumored to be powered by either Snapdragon 670 or Snapdragon 710. Both these smartphones will have 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. Well, 32 GB internal storage is too low for 2018, especially because neither of these phones will come with a microSD card slot (but they do have 3.5 mm headphone jack).

The Pixel 3 Lite will sport a 5.5-inch display whereas the Pixel 3 XL Lite will sport a 6-inch display. Both of these are said to have 18.5:9 aspect ratio and Full-HD+ resolution. These Lite Pixels will also have a 12 MP camera at the back and an 8 MP camera on the front. Rumor mills have it that these are the same cameras that we have on the flagship Pixels of this year. Well, if that’s true, then photography enthusiasts are going to be in for a treat.

Back in early September this year, we came across a report which stated that Google would launch a mid-tier Pixel in India to rival OnePlus. Well, if Google plans on competing with OnePlus’ smartphones like 6 and 6T with these specifications, then good luck to them, as people will likely prefer the 6/6T over these mid-range Pixels.

Going by the leaked specs of the Pixel 3 Lite and Pixel 3 XL Lite, we don’t see any reason for a person to not buy the OnePlus 6/6T over these Lite Pixels, except the cameras. However, if Google gets the price right, then we might be looking at an interesting contest.

Google Pixel 3 Lite / Pixel 3 Lite XL Specifications [Rumored]

CPU: Snapdragon 670/710 octa-core processor

Expect to hear more about these mid-range Pixels in the coming weeks.