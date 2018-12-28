ASUS ZenFone 5Z gets Android Pie update ahead of schedule

A couple of days ago, Taiwanese tech giant ASUS released Android Pie update for ZenFone 5, and now, the company has started rolling out the Android Pie update for its 2018 flagship – the ZenFone 5Z.

The ZenFone 5Z is receiving its Android Pie update ahead of its schedule as ASUS had said that the smartphone would receive this update in end-January next year. Well, who doesn’t like getting an Android version update way before its schedule?

The Android Pie update for ZenFone 5Z weighs more than 1 GB in size and carries version number 90.10.138.157. However, do note that the update is only rolled out for those ZenFone 5Z units that carry model number ZS620KL. Besides, this update is currently only rolled out in Taiwan, so chances are it might still be end-January until the global roll-out begins.

The ASUS ZenFone 5Z was announced back in February this year at Mobile World Congress and was launched in India later in July. The smartphone booted up to ZenUI 5.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo. For those unaware, the ZenFone 5Z is a flagship smartphone which is powered by Snapdragon 845 SoC with up to 8 GB RAM. The smartphone gave tough competition to the OnePlus 6 because of its price tag.

Having said that, at the India launch of ZenFone Max (M2) and the ZenFone Max Pro (M2), ASUS announced that it would roll-out Android Pie update for ZenFone Max Pro (M1) in February 2019.

