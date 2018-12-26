ASUS ZenFone 5 gets Android Pie update before the ZenFone 5Z

Last month, Taiwanese tech giant ASUS announced that it would roll-out Android Pie update for the ZenFone 5Z next year in January making it the first ASUS smartphone to get a pie of Android Pie. However, the ZenFone 5Z won’t be the first ASUS smartphone to get Android Pie as the company has first released Android Pie update for the ZenFone 5 instead.

ASUS has released Android Pie update for ZenFone 5 which was announced back in February this year alongside the flagship ZenFone 5Z. However, the update isn’t rolling out over-the-air. It’s available in the form of a downloadable file through ASUS’ official website. But, do note that Android Pie update is only available for ZenFone 5 carrying model number ZE620KL.

If you don’t know what the model number of your ZenFone 5 is, you can find it out by heading over to the Settings > About > Model number menu.

At the launch of ZenFone Max (M2) and the ZenFone Max Pro (M2) in India over two weeks ago, ASUS re-confirmed that it would roll-out Android Pie update for ZenFone 5Z in January next year. In addition to that, ASUS also confirmed that it would roll-out the Android Pie update for ZenFone Max Pro (M1) in February. Let’s see if ASUS is able to deliver Android Pie update for these smartphones in the said time frame.

Also, do share your first impressions of Android Pie on your ZenFone 5 if you have installed it already.