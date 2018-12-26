Samsung Galaxy M30 key specs revealed through Geekbench, reportedly launching in India next month

South Korean tech giant Samsung is rumored to launch Galaxy M series smartphones soon. This series reportedly includes four smartphones – the Galaxy M10, the Galaxy M20, the Galaxy M30, and the Galaxy M50. Well, out of these four smartphones, the Galaxy M30 has made an appearance on a popular benchmarking site with its specifications.

The Samsung Galaxy M30 has appeared on popular benchmarking site Geekbench with model number SM-M305F. The Geekbench listing reveals key specifications of the Galaxy M30 like its processor, RAM, and operating system.

The Geekbench listing reveals that the Galaxy M30 is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 7885 SoC which is coupled with 4 GB RAM. The smartphone runs Android 8.1 Oreo which is a bummer, but, we are hopeful that the smartphone will run Android 9.0 Pie at the time of launch.

The Galaxy M30 made a score of 1321 and 4199 points in Geekbench’s single and multi-core tests respectively.

According to a report by IANS, Samsung is planning to launch its Galaxy M series smartphones in India next month. Besides, the Galaxy M10, M20, M30, and M50 will be reportedly called Galaxy M1, M2, M3, and M5 respectively at launch.

The Galaxy M series smartphones are rumored to be budget smartphones which will come with “industry-first features”. There’s no word from Samsung yet about this new series, but we expect to hear more about these smartphones in the coming days.

