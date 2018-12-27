Honor V20 with 48 MP rear camera coming to India as Honor View20

At an event in China yesterday, Huawei sub-brand Honor launched the Honor V20 – its first smartphone with 48 MP rear camera and an in-display selfie camera. The V20 will go on sale in China from December 28. And, it will also be launched in India, but, under the moniker of View20.

Amazon India has teased the launch of View20 by setting up a page on its website for the smartphone. The page also reveals that the View20 will be sold exclusively through Amazon in India. However, the page doesn’t reveal the launch date of View20 in India. Well, the View20 will be launched for global markets on January 22 at an event in Paris, so, it’s safe to say that it’s not coming to India before January 22.

The Honor V20 is a flagship smartphone which is powered by Kirin 980 SoC. It comes in three different memory configurations – 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, and 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage. The smartphone runs MagicUI 2.0.1 which is based on Android Pie – the latest version of Android.

Having said that, the V20 features a 48 MP camera at the back along with a 3D TOF camera for depth sensing and motion capture. On the front, you have a 25 MP selfie camera, but, it sits inside the hole in the top-left corner of the display.

Speaking of display, the Honor V20 features a 6.4-inch All-View Display that has as a resolution of 2310 x 1080 pixels and a pixel density of 398 ppi. Thanks to this display, the smartphone has an impressive screen-to-body ratio of 91.82%.

Keeping the lights on is a 4000 mAh battery with support for 22.5W (4.5V/5A) fast charging. However, according to the Amazon India listing, the international variant of V20 will support 20W (5V/4A) fast charging.

Honor V20 Specifications

CPU: Kirin 980 octa-core processor

Kirin 980 octa-core processor RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X

6/8 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Mali-G76

Mali-G76 Operating System: MagicUI 2.0.1 based on Android 9.0 Pie

MagicUI 2.0.1 based on Android 9.0 Pie Display: 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (2310 x 1080 pixels) All-View Display with 398 ppi pixel density

6.4-inch Full-HD+ (2310 x 1080 pixels) All-View Display with 398 ppi pixel density Rear Camera: 48 MP (Sony IMX586, f/1.8 aperture) + 3D TOF camera with Portrait Mode, HDR, 960 FPS Slow-Motion video recording, AI Vision, and LED flash

48 MP (Sony IMX586, f/1.8 aperture) + 3D TOF camera with Portrait Mode, HDR, 960 FPS Slow-Motion video recording, AI Vision, and LED flash Front Camera: 25 MP with f/2.0 aperture

25 MP with f/2.0 aperture Internal Storage: 128 GB (with 6 and 8 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM)

128 GB (with 6 and 8 GB RAM), 256 GB (with 8 GB RAM) SIM: Dual

Dual Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, AI GPS (dual frequency), Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB OTG, USB Type-C

4G VoLTE, AI GPS (dual frequency), Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, USB OTG, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner, aptX, aptX HD, LDAC, AR Stickers, 3D Qmoji, GPU Turbo 2.0, Link Turbo

Fingerprint Scanner, aptX, aptX HD, LDAC, AR Stickers, 3D Qmoji, GPU Turbo 2.0, Link Turbo Colors: Blue, Red, Black, Moschino Edition

Blue, Red, Black, Moschino Edition Battery: 4000 mAh with 22.5W (4.5V/5A) fast charging

What do you think would be an ideal price of the Honor V20 in India?