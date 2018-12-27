Realme A1 rumored to be the next budget smartphone from Realme in India

Realme has launched a total of five smartphones in India since its debut in the country in May – the Realme 1, the Realme 2, the Realme 2 Pro, the Realme C1, and the Realme U1. Well now, the company is rumored to launch its sixth smartphone in India as a part of its A series.

According to a report by DroidShout, Realme will soon be launching its A series in India, and, the first smartphone which will be launched under this series will be the Realme A1. The report further states that the Realme A1 will be a budget smartphone and will be positioned below the U1. Well, the U1 starts at ₹11,999 in India, so we can expect the A1 to be priced around ₹10,000 in the country.

Details pertaining to Realme A1 are scarce right now, and, all we know is that the smartphone will be offered in two colors – Black and Yellow.

With the launch of A1, Relame will have a total of four different series of smartphones in India – the Realme series, the C series, the U series, and the A series.

There’s no word from Realme yet about the A1, so we will have to wait until the company reveals some information about this smartphone.

That said, the last smartphone Realme launched in India is the Realme U1. It is the world’s first smartphone powered by MediaTek’s Helio P70 SoC, and, it is offered in two memory configurations – 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage.

The Realme U1 sports a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ LCD display which also has a waterdrop-shaped notch up top. For photography, the U1 rocks dual cameras – 13 MP and 2 MP – at the back and a 25 MP camera on the front. Yes, the U1 is a selfie-centric smartphone.

The U1 supports 4G VoLTE, has a dedicated slot for microSD card, a fingerprint scanner on the back, and ships with a 3500 mAh battery.