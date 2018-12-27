Nokia 9 leaked case renders reaffirm penta-camera setup at the back

HMD Global was expected to launch Nokia 9 with five rear cameras this year, but, its launch has reportedly delayed due to camera production issues. However, that’s not stopping the smartphone from making headlines at regular intervals. We have already seen a live image of the Nokia 9 which showed off its penta-camera setup on its back. We have also seen CAD renders of the Nokia 9 which confirmed that the smartphone would come with five rear cameras. And now, we are looking at leaked case renders which reaffirm the existence of penta-camera setup on the back of the Nokia 9.

The case renders of Nokia 9 only show the back side of the phone, but, they once again confirm that the smartphone will feature five cameras on its back. The cases have a total of seven holes – five for the cameras, one for LED flash, and one for an optic sensor.

There’s also a hole above this penta-camera setup which is probably for the secondary microphone. The case renders also reveal that Nokia 9 will have a USB Type-C port at the bottom which will be flanked by a speaker and a microphone. The smartphone will not come with a 3.5 mm headphone jack though. Well, this is in line with the CAD renders that leaked earlier last month.

According to the leaked CAD renders, and an image of the display panel that leaked recently, the Nokia 9 will feature a tall display, but, it won’t be coming with a display notch. As a result, the smartphone will have some bezels above and below the display, with the bezels on the left and right side of the display being smaller.

The Nokia 9 doesn’t have a fingerprint scanner on the chin, or at the back, which means it will probably come with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

We should hear more about Nokia 9 in the coming weeks.

Source