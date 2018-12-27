OPPO F19, F19 Pro rumored to feature 10x hybrid optical zoom technology

Chinese smartphone brand OPPO launched the F9 and F9 Pro smartphones back in August this year. And now, the company is rumored to soon expand its portfolio of F series smartphones with the launch of F19 and F19 Pro which will feature an impressive camera technology.

According to industry tipster Ice universe, OPPO will be showcasing its 10x hybrid optical zoom technology soon. This could happen either at CES next month or at MWC in late February. While there’s no word from OPPO yet regarding this, rumor mills have it that this camera technology will make its debut on F19 and F19 Pro.

Back in February 2017 at MWC, OPPO introduced its 5x optical zoom technology which was developed in collaboration with Israeli startup Corephotonics. With this technology, users can take photos at 5x zoom without any loss in detail – something that you cannot expect from digital zoom.

That being said, OPPO won’t be the first to introduce 10x optical zoom on a smartphone, that honor goes to Samsung for the Galaxy K Zoom that was launched way back in 2014 with 10x optical zoom.

We expect to hear more about this in the coming days if OPPO is indeed planning to announce its 10x hybrid optical zoom at CES or MWC.