Huawei Y5 Lite Android Go smartphone goes official with 5.45-inch 18:9 Display

Chinese technology brand Huawei recently launched the Huawei Y7 Pro 2019 smartphone. And, further expanding its portfolio of Y series smartphones, the company has now launched a new smartphone called Huawei Y5 Lite.

The Huawei Y5 Lite is an Android Go smartphone which runs Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition). For those unaware, Android Go is a lightweight version of Android which is developed for low-end smartphones with weak hardware like 1 GB or even less than 1 GB of RAM.

This should make it clear that the Huawei Y5 Lite doesn’t come with hardware that would make playing PUBG Mobile a great experience. The Y5 Lite is an entry-level smartphone which is powered by MediaTek’s MT6739 quad-core processor which is coupled with 1 GB RAM. The smartphone has 16 GB of internal storage, but, it also has a dedicated slot for microSD card that allows storage expansion up to 256 GB.

The Huawei Y5 Lite features a 5.45-inch display, but, this isn’t the traditional 16:9 display you are looking at. Instead, it’s a fairly modern 18:9 tall display having a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and a pixel density of 295 ppi.

In terms of optics, the Huawei Y5 Lite features an 8 MP camera at the back and a 5 MP camera on the front. The former has f/2.0 aperture whereas the latter has f/2.2 aperture. The smartphone is offered in Blue and Black colors, and, keeping the lights on is a 3020 mAh battery which draws power from a micro USB port.

Huawei Y5 Lite Specifications

CPU: MediaTek MT6739 quad-core processor

MediaTek MT6739 quad-core processor RAM: 1 GB

1 GB Operating System: Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition)

Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition) Display: 5.45-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 LCD display with 295 ppi pixel density

5.45-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 LCD display with 295 ppi pixel density Rear Camera: 8 MP with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash

8 MP with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash Front Camera: 5 MP with f/2.2 aperture

5 MP with f/2.2 aperture Internal Storage: 16 GB

16 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual

Dual Connectivity: 4G, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Colors: Black, Blue

Black, Blue Battery: 3020 mAh

Huawei Y5 Lite Price and Availability

Price: PKR 16,499 (around $118/₹8287)

PKR 16,499 (around $118/₹8287) Availability: Available in Pakistan. No word on availability in other markets

