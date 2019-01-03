How to hide notch on Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro [Easy Guide]

This year, Android smartphones have adopted a new controversial notched design, but not all like it. Xiaomi’s new midrange smartphone – the Redmi Note 6 Pro also flaunts a notch on top of the screen. The Redmi Note 6 Pro is the latest smartphone by Xiaomi featuring a notched display, quad-cameras, Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 CPU paired with up to 6 GB RAM and packs a gigantic 4,000 mAh battery. If you’ve bought the Redmi Note 6 Pro and don’t like the notch, fret not, there’s a way to hide it. Here’s how.

How to hide notch on Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

The Redmi Note 6 Pro runs on the MIUI 10 which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The MIUI has great additions to the software, it has a variety of features and customizations in it, hiding the notch is easy all it takes is a quick setting to disable it.

Go to Settings -> Full-screen display and choose the Hide screen notch slider.

Enabling this option adds a Black color bar to the notch area. It draws an entirely black overlay on the status bar to completely hide the notch.

This trick works with other Xiaomi phones with a notch, the Redmi Note 6 Pro is another smartphone to have a notch. Xiaomi has other notch-enabled phones as well, the POCO F1 and the Redmi 6 Pro are among the notched phones.

