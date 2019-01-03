Xiaomi launches Mi AirPOP PM2.5 Anti-Pollution Mask in India

Xiaomi is not just a Chinese brand that launches smartphones in India. The company has launched several other products in the country previously like an air purifier, a travel bag, and even an advanced weighing scale. Well now, the company has today launched an anti-pollution mask — called Mi AirPOP PM2.5 Anti-Pollution Mask (yes, that’s a mouthful).

Xiaomi says this anti-pollution mask has been customized to suit Indian conditions. It is also made up of skin-friendly fabric to make it comfortable to wear. Furthermore, the mask also features 4-layer filtration which filters air pollutants and protects against seasonal haze, dust storms, cold and flu pathogens, grease, smoke, and more.

The Mi AirPOP PM2.5 Anti-Pollution Mask also features a vortex valve to prevent eyeglass fogging and facilitate easy air circulation.

The Mi AirPOP PM2.5 Anti-Pollution Mask comes with 3D Soft Fit Sponge technology which helps it comfortably fit on the wearer’s face while also covering the nose without leaving any marks on the face. This anti-pollution mask is foldable as well which makes it easy to carry around in your pocket.

The Mi AirPOP PM2.5 Anti-Pollution Mask gives protection against 99% PM 2.5 particles, but, do note that it can be used for a total of 15 hours only. After that, you might want to switch to a new one.

Xiaomi Mi AirPOP PM2.5 Anti-Pollution Mask Price in India and Availability