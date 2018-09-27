After the success of smartphones in the country, Xiaomi is expanding its portfolio and now we have the Mi Air Purifier 2S. Xiaomi, alongside the other Smarter Living products, has launched the Mi Air Purifier 2S in India at Rs 8,999 at an event held in Bangalore. The Mi Air Purifier 2S is the successor to the Mi Air Purifier 2.

The Mi Air Purifier 2S has more precise air purification as compared to the predecessor, offers an OLED display, and comes with smarter home integration i.e. support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. The OLED display shows the temperature and humidity levels as well as the Wi-Fi connection.

It can be paired with Mi Home app that lets you check the indoor and outdoor air quality, temperature, humidity, and adjust the fan strength. You can command the Mi Air Purifier 2S with Google Home and Amazon Alexa.

The Mi Air Purifier is power efficient using just 4.8 watts in night mode and extremely silent at only 30 db. It also has a High precision laser particle sensor allows the device to detect particles as small as 0.3 μm. The triple-layer filter removes micron-sized particles, catch harmful bacteria, formaldehyde, and other harmful substances, as well as eliminates odors.

The Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of the Mi Air Purifier 2S is 310 cubic meters per hour offering cleaning range from 21 to 37 square meters or 400 square feet.

The Xiaomi Air Purifier 2S is currently priced at Rs 8,999 and will be available from tomorrow i.e. 28th September 2018 on Flipkart, Amazon India, and Mi.com. Later, it will also be available from Mi Home Stores.

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S Price in India & Availability