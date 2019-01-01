Huawei Y7 Pro 2019 announced with 6.26-inch display, dual rear cameras, and 4000 mAh battery

Last weekend, Chinese technology brand Huawei launched the Huawei P Smart 2019 smartphone with Kirin 710 SoC, 6.21-inch notched display, dual rear cameras, and Android Pie. Well now, the company has launched one more smartphone – the Huawei Y7 Pro 2019.

The Huawei Y7 Pro 2019 isn’t any new smartphone though. It’s just a re-branded Enjoy 9 which was launched in China last month. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450 SoC which is paired with 3 GB RAM and runs EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

The Huawei Y7 Pro 2019 features a 6.26-inch notched display that has an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. For photography, the Y7 Pro 2019 has a dual camera setup at the back which consists of one 13 MP camera and one 2 MP camera. The rear cameras also come with some AI-based features like AI Scene Recognition.

While the Enjoy 9 has an 8 MP camera on the front, the Y7 Pro 2019 rocks a 16 MP camera on the front. Well, that’s the only difference between the Enjoy 9 and the Y7 Pro 2019.

The Huawei Y7 Pro 2019 doesn’t have a fingerprint scanner, but, it does come with Face Unlock that lets you unlock the smartphone with your face. The smartphone has 32 GB of internal storage, but fret not, as it also has a dedicated slot for microSD card which allows storage expansion up to 512 GB.

Lastly, keeping the lights on is a 4000 mAh battery which draws power from a micro USB port.

Huawei Y7 Pro 2019 Specifications

CPU: 1.8 GHz Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor

1.8 GHz Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor RAM: 3 GB

3 GB GPU: Adreno 506

Adreno 506 Operating System: EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo

EMUI 8.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo Display: 6.26-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) LCD display with 2.5D curved glass

6.26-inch HD+ (1520 x 720 pixels) LCD display with 2.5D curved glass Rear Camera: 13 MP (f/1.8 aperture) + 2 MP (f/2.4 aperture) with AI Beauty, AI Scene Detection, Portrait Mode and LED flash

13 MP (f/1.8 aperture) + 2 MP (f/2.4 aperture) with AI Beauty, AI Scene Detection, Portrait Mode and LED flash Front Camera: 16 MP

16 MP Internal Storage: 32 GB

32 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 512 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual

Dual Connectivity: 4G, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Face Unlock

Face Unlock Colors: Aurora Green, Black

Aurora Green, Black Battery: 4000 mAh

Huawei Y7 Pro 2019 Price and Availability

Price: ₫39,90,000 (around $172/₹12,000)

₫39,90,000 (around $172/₹12,000) Availability: Goes on sale in Vietnam from January 6. No word on availability in other markets.

Source