Huawei P Smart 2019 goes official with 6.21-inch dewdrop notch display, Kirin 710 SoC, and dual cameras

Chinese technology brand Huawei recently launched Nova 4 – world’s first smartphone with 48 MP rear camera. And now, the company has further expanded its portfolio of smartphones by announcing the Huawei P Smart 2019 that we have been hearing of since last month.

The Huawei P Smart 2019, unlike the Nova 4, isn’t a flagship. The Huawei P Smart 2019 is a mid-range smartphone which is powered by Kirin 710 SoC. The smartphone is listed on Huawei’s official website with 3 GB RAM, but it’s safe to say that the smartphone will be available with 4 GB RAM as well.

The Huawei P Smart 2019 boasts a 6.21-inch dewdrop notch display that has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The back of the smartphone has 3D curves with a “glossy ceramic-like texture”.

Photography department on the P Smart 2019 is handled by dual cameras – 13 MP and 2 MP – at the back and a single 8 MP camera on the front. However, there’s also a variant of P Smart 2019 which comes with a 16 MP camera on the front. This variant carries model number POT-LX1RUA/POT-LX3 and is likely to come with 4 GB RAM.

The Huawei P Smart 2019 has 64 GB of storage on-board, and, it boots up to EMUI 9.0 which is based on Android 9.0 Pie.

Other features of Huawei P Smart 2019 include a fingerprint scanner on the back, face unlock, and GPU Turbo. The smartphone ships with a 3400 mAh battery which draws power from a micro USB port.

Huawei P Smart 2019 Specifications

CPU: Kirin 710 octa-core processor

Kirin 710 octa-core processor RAM: 3 GB

3 GB Operating System: EMUI 9.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie

EMUI 9.0 based on Android 9.0 Pie Display: 6.21-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio

6.21-inch Full-HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio Rear Camera: 13 MP (f/1.8) + 2 MP with PDAF, AI Scene Recognition, Portrait Mode, and LED flash

13 MP (f/1.8) + 2 MP with PDAF, AI Scene Recognition, Portrait Mode, and LED flash Front Camera: 8/16 MP with f/2.0 aperture, AI Selfie, Portrait Mode

8/16 MP with f/2.0 aperture, AI Selfie, Portrait Mode Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB Connectivity: 4G, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

4G, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, GPU Turbo

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, GPU Turbo Colors: Midnight Black, Aurora Blue, Sapphire Blue

Midnight Black, Aurora Blue, Sapphire Blue Battery: 3400 mAh

Huawei P Smart 2019 Price and Availability