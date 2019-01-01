OxygenOS 9.0.3 update rolling out for OnePlus 6 with December security patch and audio tuner for Bluetooth earphones

Back in early November last year, Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus rolled out OxygenOS 9.0.2 update for OnePlus 6 which brought along OnePlus 6T‘s Nightscape Mode to the phone. Well now, after almost two months, OnePlus has rolled out OxygenOS 9.0.3 update for the OnePlus 6 with some improvements and bug fixes.

OxygenOS 9.0.3 update rolling out for OnePlus 6 brings in improvements to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth stability. Besides, the software update also comes with some “general bug fixes”, and, it also bumps up the Android security patch level on the phone to December 1, 2018.

That said, OxygenOS 9.0.3 update also brings performance improvements to slow-motion videos and Nightscape Mode. Furthermore, the update also brings an audio tuner for Bluetooth earphones. Well, the smartphone already had an audio tuner, but it only worked with wired earphones. The OnePlus 6T got audio tuner for Bluetooth earphones last month with OxygenOS 9.0.7 update.

Here’s the entire change-log of OxygenOS 9.0.3 update for OnePlus 6:

System Improved Wi-Fi stability for better connectivity Improved Bluetooth stability for better connectivity Updated Android security patch to 2018.12 General bug fixes and improvements

Camera Improved Nightscape performance Improved slow-motion performance Optimized image processing

Earphone Audio tuner for Bluetooth earphones

Communication Support VoLTE for Bouygues FR



As is the case with all the updates rolled out by OnePlus, OxygenOS 9.0.3 update is also rolling out over-the-air for a small percentage of users right now, with broader roll-out commencing in a few days.

