OnePlus 6 finally gets OnePlus 6T camera features with OxygenOS 9.0.2 update

Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus launched the OnePlus 6T earlier this week, and, with the 6T, the company introduced two new camera features – Nightscape and Studio Lighting. OnePlus said that these features would come to OnePlus 6 soon. The company even rolled out OxygenOS Open Beta 6 for OnePlus 6 that brought these features to the phone. And now, OnePlus has finally rolled out OnePlus 6T’s camera features to OnePlus 6 with a stable update.

OnePlus has rolled out OxygenOS 9.0.2 update for OnePlus 6 that brings in OnePlus 6T’s Nightscape and Studio Lighting camera features to the phone. However, in addition to these camera features, the update also brings in new UI for ‘About phone’ section, as well as “brand new navigation gestures”.

OxygenOS 9.0.2 update also bumps up Android security patch level to November 1, 2018, which is impressive considering even Google hasn’t rolled it out yet for its Nexus and Pixel devices.

That said, with OxygenOS 9.0.2 update, OnePlus 6 users can now launch Google Assistant by holding the power button for 0.5 seconds.

Here’s the entire changelog of OxygenOS 9.0.2 update for OnePlus 6:

System Brand new navigation gestures Improved UI for About phone Optimized standby power consumption Updated Android security patch to 2018.11 Added support to launch Google Assistant or other third party assistant app by holding the power button for 0.5 seconds General bug fixes and improvements

Camera Added Nightscape Added Studio Lighting to enhance face contour



This update is rolled out incrementally over-the-air, which means only a small number of users will receive it initially, with wider roll-out commencing in a “few days”. Furthermore, this is also a stagged roll-out, meaning the update is rolled out randomly to the users, hence, using the VPN trick to download the update may not work.

Having said that, you can still check for the update manually by heading over to the Settings menu.

Source