ASUS ZenFone Max Pro (M2) goes on open sale in India

Taiwanese technology brand ASUS launched the ZenFone Max Pro (M2) smartphone in India last month. The smartphone went on sale in India a week later, however, it was sold through flash sales. But, it now looks like the ZenFone Max Pro (M2) has finally gone on open sale in India.

The ZenFone Max Pro (M2) is available for purchase through open sale in India from Flipkart. While ASUS hasn’t made any official announcement, the smartphone can be purchased from Flipkart without any registrations, hinting at the smartphone having gone on open sale in the country.

The ZenFone Max Pro (M2) is offered in three memory configurations – 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage, 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage, and 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage. Out of these variants, only the 3 and 4 GB RAM variants are available for purchase. The 6 GB RAM variant is out of stock.

For those unaware, the ASUS ZenFone Max Pro (M2) is a mid-range smartphone. It’s powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 SoC and runs stock version of Android 8.0 Oreo. However, ASUS has said that the smartphone will receive its Android Pie update this month.

The ZenFone Max Pro (M2) flaunts a 6.26-inch Full-HD+ notched display which is covered with Gorilla Glass 6. The smartphone also has a dual camera setup at the back which includes one 12 MP snapper and one 5 MP snapper; the latter is used for depth sensing so that you get Bokeh Effect in your photos.

You can check out rest of the specs of ZenFone Max Pro (M2) down below.

ASUS ZenFone Max Pro (M2) Specifications

CPU: Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor RAM: 3/4/6 GB LPDDR4X

3/4/6 GB LPDDR4X GPU: Adreno 512

Adreno 512 Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo (Android Pie to be rolled out in January 2019)

Android 8.0 Oreo (Android Pie to be rolled out in January 2019) Display: 6.26-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) IPS display with 19:9 aspect ratio, Gorilla Glass 6 and 1500:1 contrast ratio

6.26-inch Full-HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) IPS display with 19:9 aspect ratio, Gorilla Glass 6 and 1500:1 contrast ratio Rear Camera: 12 MP (Sony IMX486, f/1.8 aperture, 6-element lens) + 5 MP (depth sensing, 84-degree field-of-view) with Portrait Mode, Professional Mode, HDR, AI Scene Detection, EIS, 4K Video Recording and LED flash

12 MP (Sony IMX486, f/1.8 aperture, 6-element lens) + 5 MP (depth sensing, 84-degree field-of-view) with Portrait Mode, Professional Mode, HDR, AI Scene Detection, EIS, 4K Video Recording and LED flash Front Camera: 13 MP with f/2.0 aperture, Portrait Mode and LED flash

13 MP with f/2.0 aperture, Portrait Mode and LED flash Internal Storage: 32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 and 6 GB RAM), 100 GB Google Drive storage for one year

32 GB (with 3 GB RAM), 64 GB (with 4 and 6 GB RAM), 100 GB Google Drive storage for one year External Storage: Expandable up to 2 Terabyte via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 2 Terabyte via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual

Dual Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, NFC, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB

Dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, NFC, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, micro USB Other: Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, 5-magnetic speaker with NXP Smart Amplifier

Fingerprint Scanner, Face Unlock, 5-magnetic speaker with NXP Smart Amplifier Battery: 5000 mAh

ASUS ZenFone Max Pro (M2) Price in India and Availability

Price of 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage: ₹12,999

₹12,999 Price of 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage: ₹14,999

₹14,999 Price of 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage: ₹16,999

₹16,999 Availability: Available exclusively on Flipkart

ASUS ZenFone Max Pro (M2) Offers

Flat ₹1000 discount on purchases through HDFC Bank Debit and Credit cards

No-cost EMI for 3 and 6 months

Flipkart Complete Mobile Protection at ₹99

Are you going to buy the ASUS ZenFone Max Pro (M2)? If yes, which variant?