These Xiaomi TVs just got cheaper in India, here’s how much they cost now

Back in November last year, China-based Xiaomi hiked the price of a total of six of its products in India. Out of these six products, two were its smart TVs – the Mi LED TV 4C Pro 32-inch, and the Mi LED TV 4A Pro 49-inch. Well now, Xiaomi has announced that it has dropped the price of these two TVs in India in addition to the Mi LED Smart TV 4A 32-inch.

Xiaomi had hiked the price of its products in India last year due to the depreciation of the Indian Rupee against the United States Dollar. The price of Mi LED TV 4C Pro 32-inch was increased to ₹15,999 (not the MRP) whereas the price of Mi LED TV 4A Pro 49-inch was increased to ₹31,999. However, the price of Mi LED TV 4C Pro 32-inch is now dropped by ₹2000, and it now costs ₹13,999. The price of Mi LED TV 4A Pro 49-inch was increased to ₹31,999, and, it now costs ₹30,999.

Xiaomi has also dropped the price of Mi LED Smart TV 4A 32-inch by ₹1500, and it now costs ₹12,499.

This price cut for Mi LED Smart TV 4A 32-inch and Mi LED TV 4C Pro 32-inch comes after the Indian government reduced the GST on TVs (up to 32-inch) from 28% to 18%.

Commenting on this price cut, Raghu Reddy, Head of Categories and Online Sales, Xiaomi India, said, “We are thrilled to share this wonderful news with our Mi Fans. Mi TVs have gained massive love and popularity among Mi Fans and customers in India. Redefining smart TV experience, Mi TVs deliver high quality with great specs comprising of the customized PatchWall which integrates the best of content.“

“All of this is available to Mi Fans at a truly honest pricing with consistent, incredible experience across all Mi TV models. This eventually led us to become the number 1 smart TV brand in India with Mi TVs crossing over a million sales mark in merely nine months since their launch this year,” Reddy further added.

These three TVs are available on Mi.com, Amazon India, and Flipkart with the new pricing. However, at press time, the Mi LED TV 4A Pro 49-inch is still priced at ₹31,999 on Mi.com.