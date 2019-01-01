OnePlus 5 and 5T receiving OxygenOS 9.0.1 update with bug fixes

Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus made Christmas merrier for the users of OnePlus5 and 5T by rolling out OxygenOS 9.0 update which upgraded both these smartphones to Android Pie. However, it looks like the update introduced some bugs on both these smartphones which is why OnePlus has started rolling out another software update for both these smartphones.

OnePlus is rolling out OxygenOS 9.0.1 update for OnePlus 5 and 5T which fixes an issue related to the missing 4G VoLTE toggle. Some users also reported random reboots when Screen Casting. Well, OnePlus says that issue has been fixed as well with this update.

In addition to that, the update also improves stability for Wi-Fi connections, and, optimizes sRGB Mode and Reading Mode.

Here’s the entire change-log of OxygenOS 9.0.1 update for OnePlus 5 and 5T:

Improved stability for Wi-Fi connection

Optimized sRGB display mode

Optimized Reading mode

Fixed issue with 4G VoLTE toggle missing

Fixed random reboots when Screen Casting

This update is rolling out over-the-air, but, only a small percentage of users will receive this update today, with broader roll-out commencing in a few days. If you can’t wait for the update notification to pop-up on your smartphone automatically, you can try checking for the update manually by heading over to the Settings > System > System updates menu.

Are you a OnePlus 5/5T user? Have you faced any issues on your smartphone after updating it with Android Pie?

