This Motorola smartphone is receiving Android Pie update in India

Back in November last year, Lenovo-owned Motorola rolled out Android Pie update for Motorola One Power in India. And now, the company is rolling out Android Pie update for yet another smartphone in India – the Moto G6 Plus.

The Moto G6 Plus is receiving Android Pie update over-the-air, however, the size of the update is currently unknown. But, considering this is an Android version update, you can expect the update to weigh more than 1 GB in size.

This update brings in Android Pie features to the Moto G6 Plus like navigation gestures, new settings menu, improved DND, and more. Furthermore, the update also bumps up the Android security patch level on Moto G6 Plus to December 1, 2018. You can click here to know more about what this Android Pie update brings to Moto G6 Plus.

It should take at least a week or two for the update to reach all the Moto G6 Plus units, but, if you don’t get an update notification, you can check for the update manually by heading over to the Settings > System > System updates menu. Also, Motorola advises users to have at least 50% battery charge left on their Moto G6 Plus before installing the update.

For those who need a refresher, the Moto G6 Plus was launched in India back in September last year with a price tag of ₹22,499. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 630 SoC and is paired with 6 GB RAM. It features a 5.9-inch Full-HD+ display and rocks dual cameras – 12 MP and 5 MP – at the back. You can check out full specs of the Moto G6 Plus down below.

Moto G6 Plus Specifications

CPU: 2.2 GHz Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor

2.2 GHz Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor RAM: 6 GB

6 GB GPU: Adreno 508

Adreno 508 Operating System: Android 8.0 Oreo (Android 9.0 Pie rolling out)

Android 8.0 Oreo (Android 9.0 Pie rolling out) Display: 5.9-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) Max Vision IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio, Gorilla Glass 3 and Moto Display

5.9-inch Full-HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) Max Vision IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio, Gorilla Glass 3 and Moto Display Rear Camera: 12 MP + 5 MP with f/1.7 aperture, Portrait Mode, 4K Ultra HD video recording and LED flash

12 MP + 5 MP with f/1.7 aperture, Portrait Mode, 4K Ultra HD video recording and LED flash Front Camera: 8 MP with Beauty Mode and LED flash

8 MP with Beauty Mode and LED flash Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB External Storage: Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot)

Expandable up to 256 GB via microSD card (dedicated slot) SIM: Dual SIM

Dual SIM Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, NFC, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C

4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, NFC, FM Radio, 3.5 mm headphone jack, USB Type-C Other: Fingerprint Scanner Face Unlock, Moto Key, Dolby Audio, Front-facing speaker, Moto Voice, Moto Actions, p2i water-repellent coating

Fingerprint Scanner Face Unlock, Moto Key, Dolby Audio, Front-facing speaker, Moto Voice, Moto Actions, p2i water-repellent coating Colors: Deep Indigo

Deep Indigo Battery: 3200 mAh with Turbo Charging

Source | Via