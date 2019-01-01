Nokia 9 PureView specifications leaked through promo video, confirms in-display fingerprint scanner

HMD Global – the official licensee of Nokia brand of phones – is expected to launch Nokia 9 PureView in the last week of this month. We already have a pretty good idea of what this phone looks like – thanks to previously leaked renders and a live image. But now, a promo video of the Nokia 9 PureView has leaked online which not only corroborates the design of the smartphone but also reveals some of its specifications.

The leaked promo video (attached below) of the Nokia 9 PureView confirms that the smartphone will feature five cameras on its back with ZEISS optics. The smartphone will be a part of Android One program and will thus run stock Android and come with a promise of two years of Android version updates and three years of security updates.

The Nokia 9 PureView will feature a 5.99-inch 2K PureDisplay with support for HDR10. This is a notch-less display we are looking at that has an aspect ratio of 18:9. The back of the smartphone is made up of glass and supports Qi Wireless Charging.

Under the hood, the Nokia 9 PureView will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 SoC which will be paired with 6 GB RAM. It will run Android Pie out-of-the-box and have 128 GB of internal storage. Oh, and yes, the Nokia 9 PureView will feature an in-display fingerprint scanner, making it the first Nokia smartphone to come with this technology.

As you can see, the penta-camera setup on the Nokia 9 PureView is going to be its key selling point. While the video doesn’t reveal the specifications of these cameras, it does reveal that the camera will capture 10x more light at night and will also let users re-focus a shot with Google Photos.

Nokia 9 PureView Specifications [Expected]

CPU: Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor

Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor RAM: 6 GB

6 GB Operating System: Android 9.0 Pie

Android 9.0 Pie Display: 5.99-inch 2K PureDisplay with HDR10 support

5.99-inch 2K PureDisplay with HDR10 support Internal Storage: 128

128 Other: In-Display Fingerprint Scanner, Qi Wireless Charging

With the Nokia 9 PureView expected to launch in the last week of this month, we can expect details pertaining to the cameras and battery to leak in the coming days.

Source